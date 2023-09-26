Cyberpunk 2077 Complete Guide: Gameplay Walkthroughs, Side Gigs, Stats & Collectibles
Everything players need to knopw about Cyberpunk 2077, from how to compelte each quest, to where to find every collectible and more.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world RPG from CD Projekt Red that throws players into a near future where corporations rule the world, and people are modding their bodies based on hyper-advanced military technology.
This game is huge, filled with quests to complete and items to collect around the world. The number of side activities alone is enough to make a player’s head spin. In this article, we’ve broken down everything a player needs to know from when from when they first step into Night City through to their 100th hour in it.
Tips and Tricks to Get Started in Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 can seem overwhelming when players first start it. We suggest not thinking too hard about the background choices and stats. Instead, it’s easier to go with what sounds good for a first playthrough, create a character that looks sensational, and jump into the opening missions. It’s easy to start a new game with a new background to see everything the game has to offer later.
With the 2.0 update, there are now more weapons than ever for players to get to grips with and upgrade their stats toward. We love specializing because it allows us to focus on a weapon type and master it over the course of the story. By the time someone has been through the game two or three times like this, they’ll have seen what all the stats do and how they interact with every weapon.
As can be seen below, there’s an enormous amount of side content in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s almost too much based on the game world’s size. However, if players work through every mission at their own pace, they’ll find that it’s easy to get through everything that fills up the journal quickly. Missions populate organically and stick around forever, so it’s easy to return and pick them up at any point.
Finally, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty doesn’t unlock until towards the end of Act 2 of the base game. Players need to invest themselves fully if they want to play the latest content, so it’s worth starting a new game and going through the flow of the story to see everything that Night City has to offer at a pace that suits the player. Rushing won’t make for a good gameplay experience.
Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Guides
Below, we’ve listed every gameplay guide for Cyberpunk 2077 we’ve written that we feel would help players along their journey through Night City. This includes general tips and tricks, as well as some secrets players may not see right away.
- How to Unlock Phantom Liberty Expansion
- Cyberpunk 2.0 Update & Phantom Liberty DLC – Should You Start A New Game
- 2.0: All New and Reworked Weapons & How to Get Them
- 2.0: Best Starting Attributes
- Where to Find Joytoys at Jig-Jig Street
- Where to Find Skippy the Legendary Smart Pistol
- Cheat Engine: What Is It & How To Use
- Can You Play Old Saves on Cyberpunk 2077 2.0?
- How to Access Your Garage Menu & Change Vehicles
- How To Become Friends with Johnny Silverhand & Get The Blistering Love Side Job
- Heroes: How to Get Jackie’s Motorcycle
- How to get the pet iguana
- How to get a pet cat
- Can phone calls be declined?
- How to get the Devil Trophy
- Endings guide – all endings and how to get them
- Where to get the Cyberware Malfunction quickhack
- How to fly
- Every Legendary weapon and their location
- How to get the Legendary Corpo Suit Set
- Every Legendary quickhack and their effect
- How to craft legendary quickhacks
- All Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Card locations
- How to get Legendary Item Components
- How to get more RAM units
- Can you save Evelyn Parker?
- How to get the Divided We Stand Iconic Assault Rifle
- How to get the Widow Maker Iconic Precision Rifle
- How to get the Apparition Iconic Pistol
- How to find the Death Stranding easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077
- How to get Johnny’s Porsche, the 911 II (930) Turbo
- How to get Johnny Silverhand’s gun, the Malorian Arms 3516
- How to get the Samurai Jacket
- How to turn off genitals
- How to increase FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 PC
Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Guides
Below, we’ve listed all the mission, gig, and side quest guides we’ve written for Cyberpunk 2077. These cover everything we think is complex and confusing in the game, providing a little helping hand to players in the toughest moments.
Main Missions & Side Quests
- Garry the Prophet’s Location & Unlock The Prophet’s Song Side Job
- 2.0: Should You Side With Dex or Evelyn
- 2.0 The Information: All Security Equipment, Data Pad and Relic Safe Locations
- How To Complete The Hunt & All Clues & Braindance Edits
- How to Complete Dream On Side Job & Should You Tell Jeff the Truth?
- I Walk The Line: Should You Side With NetWatch or The Voodoo Boys
- Don’t Lose Your Mind: Should You Destroy, Merge, or Reset Delamain’s Core
- Search and Destroy – how to save Takemura
- Gun Music side job – how to resolve the gun deal peacefully
- Play It Safe mission guide – how to deal with Oda
- Spellbound Side Job – should you hack the Spellbook?
- The Pickup – how to remove the virus from the Militech chip
- With a Little Help From My Friends
- They Won’t Go When I Go Side Job – choices and consequences
- Sweets Dreams Side Job – equipment location
- Pisces Side Job – should you accept or decline Maiko’s payment
- Riders On the Storm mission guide
- Sinnerman – should you kill Stephenson or accept the bribe?
- How to find proof of Liam’s betrayal in the Violence side job
- How to deactivate the turret in Life During Wartime
- Don’t Lose Your Mind – How to get into Delamain HQ
- How to defeat Matilda K. Rose aka Sasquatch – I Walk The Line
- Automatic Love – Should you pick Angel or Skye
- Beast in Me – kill or spare Sampson – How to Get the Mackinaw Beast
- Epistrophy mission guide – all Delamain car locations
- Many Ways To Skin a Cat Mission Guide
- How to free Brick in The Pickup
Gigs
- For My Son gig
- Race to the Top gig
- The Union Strikes Back gig
- Family Matters gig
- Going Away Party gig
- Family Heirloom gig
- Two Wrongs Make Us Right gig
- Radar Love gig
- Severance Package gig
- Dancing on a Minefield gig
- Until Death Do Us Part gig – how to remain undetected
- Sparring Partner Gig
- Hippocratic Oath gig
- Hacking the Hacker gig
- An Inconvenient Killer gig – how to get to Mausser
- Space Oddity gig – how to open the briefcase
- How to neutralize the cyberpsycho in Occupational Hazard gig
- Jeopardy gig – Where to find Jim Greyer’s body
- Fifth Column gig – How to sneak into the restaurant
- Serious Side Effects gig – Booker Updike and Beta Acid locations
- Kold Mirage Side Job – how to save Nix
- How to take out Jae-Hyun in Small Man, Big Evil gig
- How to complete The Gig and collect your free reward from Cassius Ryder’s ripperdoc shop
- Wakako’s Favorite gig
- How to complete the Beat on the Brat: Rancho Coronado gig
- Where to find the servers at the garage in Error 404 gig
- Flying drugs gig – How to find how the drones were intercepted
- I Fought the Law gig – Did Holt kill Rhyne?
- Olive Branch gig – Should you let Alex go or give him to the Tyger Claws?
- How to complete the Shoot to Thrill side gig
- We Have Your Wife Gig – How to rescue Lauren Costigan from the Tyger Claws
- Scrolls Before Swine gig
- Shark in the Water gig
- Greed Never Pays gig – How to get into Leah Gladen’s apartment and get the lockbreaker device
- Freedom of the Press gig – How to get into the news station and find Max
- Rite of Passage gig – How to get into the Maelstrom Ripperdoc Clinic
- Full Disclosure gig – where to find Sandra’s databank
- How to get inside the Maelstrom warehouse and complete the Lousy Kleppers gig
- How to find Hwangbo in Flight of the Cheetah gig
- The Heisenberg Principle gig
- How to complete the Dirty Biz gig
- Catch a Tygar’s Toe gig
- How to find Anna Hamill in Woman of La Mancha gig
- Monster Hunt Gig guide
Cyberpsycho Sightings
- Discount Doc Cyberpsycho Sighting
- Second Chances Cyberpsycho Sighting
- House on a Hill Cyberpsycho Sighting
- Lex Talionis Cyberpsycho Sighting
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Smoke on the Water – How to defeat Diego Ramirez
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Phantom of Night City – how to defeat Norio Akuhara
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Ticket to the Major Leagues – How to defeat Alec Johnson
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Six Feet Under – how to defeat Lely Hein
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual – How to defeat Zaria Hughes
- How to defeat Ellis Carter in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor
- How to defeat Matt Liaw in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War
- How to defeat Lt. Mower in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Lt. Mower gig
- How to find Jacob Lamb’s implant in Playing for Keeps gig
- Paid in Full gig
Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Guides
In this section, we’ve listed all of the romance guides we’ve produced. This will help all players find love in Night City with the cast of characters that it’s possible for V to have a relationship with.
- Cyberpunk 2077 – all romance options
- How to romance Kerry Eurodyne in Cyberpunk 2077
- How to romance River and get River’s revolver, Crash – Following the River side job
- How to romance Meridith Stout
- How to romance Panam
Error Guides
It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 was a less than stable game at launch, and it’s still got its fair share of bugs and glitches. Here, we’ve listed every error guide we’ve produced to help players get around the issues they might encounter in the game.
Is Cyberpunk 2077 Based on a Tabletop RPG
Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the Cyberpunk tabletop RPG. The game’s creator was involved in the development of the video game to ensure that CD Projekt Red created a believable world that fits within the established universe.
While the video game takes some liberties here and there and presents a lot of information differently, it’s just as loyal to its source material as Baldur’s Gate 3 is to D&D. some translations into gaming UI had to be made, but for the most part, the game should feel familiar to those who have played the TTRPG.
All the Best Trailers for Cyberpunk 2077
In this section, we’ve listed the best trailers that were released for Cyberpunk 2077 in the lead up to its launch. These are what made people so excited for the game, and they’re still a joy to look at after many years of the game being in our hands.
Finally, we have the launch trailer. This was the video that most people saw even if they didn’t play Cyberpunk 2077, making it iconic for everyone using YouTube on the day.
The official gameplay trailer was the best look at gameplay ahead of the game’s release. While it didn’t match the final product, it did give an idea of what the developer intended the title to look like at launch.
Keanu Reeves’ appearance during E3 2019 to talk about the game was breathtaking and a truly iconic moment for fans.
The E3 2019 Cinematic Trailer was the point that everyone was sold on Cyberpunk 2077.
The Mike Pondsmith trailer is an important one because it highlights how closely CD Projekt Red worked with the creator to ensure Cyberpunk 2077 is a true video game of the TTRPG.
The teaser trailer for the game gave us chills. It showed the vision of what fans could expect from the game.