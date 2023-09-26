Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world RPG from CD Projekt Red that throws players into a near future where corporations rule the world, and people are modding their bodies based on hyper-advanced military technology.

This game is huge, filled with quests to complete and items to collect around the world. The number of side activities alone is enough to make a player’s head spin. In this article, we’ve broken down everything a player needs to know from when from when they first step into Night City through to their 100th hour in it.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Complete Guide – Quests, Gigs, Choices, & Collectible Locations

Tips and Tricks to Get Started in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 can seem overwhelming when players first start it. We suggest not thinking too hard about the background choices and stats. Instead, it’s easier to go with what sounds good for a first playthrough, create a character that looks sensational, and jump into the opening missions. It’s easy to start a new game with a new background to see everything the game has to offer later.

With the 2.0 update, there are now more weapons than ever for players to get to grips with and upgrade their stats toward. We love specializing because it allows us to focus on a weapon type and master it over the course of the story. By the time someone has been through the game two or three times like this, they’ll have seen what all the stats do and how they interact with every weapon.

As can be seen below, there’s an enormous amount of side content in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s almost too much based on the game world’s size. However, if players work through every mission at their own pace, they’ll find that it’s easy to get through everything that fills up the journal quickly. Missions populate organically and stick around forever, so it’s easy to return and pick them up at any point.

Finally, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty doesn’t unlock until towards the end of Act 2 of the base game. Players need to invest themselves fully if they want to play the latest content, so it’s worth starting a new game and going through the flow of the story to see everything that Night City has to offer at a pace that suits the player. Rushing won’t make for a good gameplay experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Guides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve listed every gameplay guide for Cyberpunk 2077 we’ve written that we feel would help players along their journey through Night City. This includes general tips and tricks, as well as some secrets players may not see right away.

Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Guides

Image via CD Projekt Red

Below, we’ve listed all the mission, gig, and side quest guides we’ve written for Cyberpunk 2077. These cover everything we think is complex and confusing in the game, providing a little helping hand to players in the toughest moments.

Main Missions & Side Quests

Gigs

Cyberpsycho Sightings

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Guides

Image via CD Projekt Red

In this section, we’ve listed all of the romance guides we’ve produced. This will help all players find love in Night City with the cast of characters that it’s possible for V to have a relationship with.

Error Guides

Image via CD Projekt Red

It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 was a less than stable game at launch, and it’s still got its fair share of bugs and glitches. Here, we’ve listed every error guide we’ve produced to help players get around the issues they might encounter in the game.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Based on a Tabletop RPG

Image via Talsorian Games

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the Cyberpunk tabletop RPG. The game’s creator was involved in the development of the video game to ensure that CD Projekt Red created a believable world that fits within the established universe.

While the video game takes some liberties here and there and presents a lot of information differently, it’s just as loyal to its source material as Baldur’s Gate 3 is to D&D. some translations into gaming UI had to be made, but for the most part, the game should feel familiar to those who have played the TTRPG.

All the Best Trailers for Cyberpunk 2077

In this section, we’ve listed the best trailers that were released for Cyberpunk 2077 in the lead up to its launch. These are what made people so excited for the game, and they’re still a joy to look at after many years of the game being in our hands.

Finally, we have the launch trailer. This was the video that most people saw even if they didn’t play Cyberpunk 2077, making it iconic for everyone using YouTube on the day.

The official gameplay trailer was the best look at gameplay ahead of the game’s release. While it didn’t match the final product, it did give an idea of what the developer intended the title to look like at launch.

Keanu Reeves’ appearance during E3 2019 to talk about the game was breathtaking and a truly iconic moment for fans.

The E3 2019 Cinematic Trailer was the point that everyone was sold on Cyberpunk 2077.

The Mike Pondsmith trailer is an important one because it highlights how closely CD Projekt Red worked with the creator to ensure Cyberpunk 2077 is a true video game of the TTRPG.

The teaser trailer for the game gave us chills. It showed the vision of what fans could expect from the game.