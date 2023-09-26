Cyberpunk 2077 Lucretia My Reflection: Should You Kill or Talk to Jacob & Taylor in Phantom Liberty?

In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Lucretia My Reflection main quest, the dust settles after the Chimera attack. It casts a shadow of doubt over Songbird’s fate. The goal is to guide Myers to the rendezvous point amidst perilous obstacles. To reach Songbird, ignite a makeshift generator to restore the power. But when the lights return, and Myers speaks on Hansen’s speech, a pair of strangers breach your sanctuary. A pivotal choice awaits: will you talk with or kill the strangers?

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Speak with Jacob & Taylor in Lucretia My Reflection

Choose to speak with the strangers to gather more information. By separately speaking with Jacob and Taylor, you can shed some light on their connections with Kurt Hansen and valuable details about Dogtown’s airdrops and other significant events.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Kill Jacob & Taylor in Lucretia My Reflection

There are no additional rewards for killing the scavengers. While their flatlined corpses can be a source of loot, it’s hardly worth the effort.

In any case, just don’t get too close to them before you make the call. I had a bad case of human zoomies and approached them without having replied first, and this caused Jacob and Taylor to pull the trigger on me.

Cyberpunk 2077: Should You Speak With or Kill Taylor & Jacob in Lucretia My Reflection

As you progress through Lucretia My Reflection, the story unfolds, and your choices continue to shape the evolving narrative of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

This decision seems to be inconsequential because, for obvious reasons, the ultimate outcome remains unchanged. However, there are tiny changes in how the story unfolds. If you choose to kill Jacob & Taylor, you’ll get to loot a double-barrel shotgun and some Eurodollars from their bodies.

However, the better option is trusting Jacob and Taylor in Lucretia My Reflection. Jacob shares insights on airdrops the next day and explains the ropes now.