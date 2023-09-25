Cyberpunk 2077 No Easy Way Out: Should Aaron Throw The Fight?

Aaron wants to get out of his previous career in Cyberpunk 2077. He wants to stop taking dives for important fights, and instead focus working on his career. He’ll ask for your help in No Easy Way Out, and if you agree, you’ll help disable the blocker chip inside his head.

When Angie, Aaron’s previous employer, shows up close to the end of his surgery, you can choose to threaten her to make her back off and stay away from Aaron. After they leave, Aaron will have doubts about what he should do next. Should he throw the fight, or stand up for himself in Cyberpunk 2077”s No Easy Way Out mission?

What Happens When Aaron Throws the Fight in No Easy Way Out?

The first choice you can make is to tell Aaron that he should throw the fight. Your Cyberpunk 2077 character believes it might be safer for him to throw the fight, so he doesn’t end up into too much trouble now that the Scavenger’s are still out there, especially with Angie wanting to control him.

When Aaron reaches out to you as you progress through the Phantom Liberty expansion, he’ll tell you that he took the dive. Even though he left, he still feels like he’s in their pocket. Because of that, he’s not going to pursue his boxing career. However, instead of boxing, he’ll tell you that he’s taken up a boxing coach job, and is teaching children. This might be a better career for him in Cyberpunk 2077, rather than boxing.

What Happens When Aaron Doesn’t Throw the Fight in No Easy Way Out?

When you convince Aaron to make the decision himself, and fight it out rather than throw it, he’ll agree with you. He wants a future where he decides how he fights, and he wants to win. It’ll be good for his career, even if it’s an uphill battle for him in Cyberpunk 2077.

After you wait a few days, Aaron will reach out to you. He’ll tell you that even though he didn’t throw the fight, he lost in the tenth round against his opponent. Still, he was glad he did it on his own terms. You’ll also get a text from his Coach about Aaron, and how he’s doing better, even if he doesn’t have the best career. Even if he has a lot of struggles moving forward, the decision to not throw the fight was a good one for Aaron to make.

What’s the Best Outcome for Aaron in No Easy Way Out?

The ending you want to get for Aaron all comes down to this choice. Both of them are positive career paths for Aaron, and you’ll receive 5,000 Euro Dollars for your trouble. However, by having Aaron take the dive, Coach Fred reaches out to you to tell you that Aaron hasn’t been this calm in a long time. It might be a better choice for you to make, narratively, rather than pushing him to continue his boxing career in Cyberpunk 2077.