Cyberpunk 2077 Run This Town: Should You Tell Mr. Hands Bennett Works with Arasaka or Not?

Mr. Hands wants to make a big move on Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077, with Kurt Hansen now dead. His death leaves a massive vacuum of power, and there are several in the Barghest gang who are trying to grab it. Mr. Hands wants to control this new leader, which will make it much easier for him to operate in the area.

When you’re working with him to lean on Jago, who wants to take over Bennett, the next leader, you’ll learn that Bennett is in league with Arasaki, a large corporation that works in Night City. Should you tell Mr. Hands that Bennett works with Arasaka, or is it better to not tell him in Cyberpunk 2077 Run This Town?

What Happens When You Tell Mr. Hands About Bennett & Arasaka in Run This Town?

If everything goes as planned when you meet up with Jago, he’ll tell you how Bennett works for Arasaka. This happens at the end of the conversation with him when you’re pretending to be Aguilar Nubiola, an assassin-for-hire in Cyberpunk 2077. I passed a 15 Cool check, which allowed me not to kill Jago’s guard during the conversation. This way, Jago willingly told my character everything I needed to know about Bennett’s relationship with Arasaka, giving me a choice to say to Mr. Hands about it in Phantom Liberty.

When I call Mr. Hands at the end of the conversation, who tells me to head to the funeral, I tell him how Bennett and Arasaka are working together. This relationship could complicate things in the future, making things worse for Mr. Hands, especially if Arasaka is trying to strongarm into Dogtown, their primary goal. After telling Mr. Hands, he tells me that it’s no longer my Cyberpunk 2077 character concern, and it’s up to him to figure out what to do with that information. Regardless, he’s happy to hear these details from my character.

What Happens If You Don’t Tell Mr. Hands About Bennett & Arasaka in Run This Town?

The other option is to avoid telling Mr. Hands about Bennett’s relationship with Arasaka. This can complicate things in the future, as Arasaka will likely push Bennett away from making Dogtown available for Mr. Hands to run and is instead a better outlet for them to control the area. How this plays out could change the end of the mission in Cyberpunk 2077 especially who is left alive at the end of Hansen’s wake at the Black Sapphire.

Should You Tell Mr. Hands About Bennett & Arasaka in Cyberpunk 2077 Run This Town?

Although Mr. Hands tells you that after learning about Bennett, it’s his problem, it is something to consider. If Bennett is forced to operate Dogtown on his own, with all of Jago’s contacts, he’ll control it, and he’s also going to be doing a lot of work for Arasaka. This means when you make your way to Hansen’s wake in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s a good idea to ensure that Jago stays alive, but Bennett is still in charge. Bennett is a loose cannon without Jago, who has a sharp mind but lacks the physicality that Bennett has.

Overall, it’s better to tell Mr. Hands about the situation, and you can benefit from this in the future, especially if only Bennett runs the Barghest in Cyberpunk 2077’s Dogtown territory.