Cyberpunk 2077 Somewhat Damaged: Should You Kill or Spare So Mi?

One of the bigger choices you have to make in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion is the fate of So Mi, Songbird. She’s the one who got you involved with this job at the start, but she was also the one pulling the strings for Kurt, helping him take down the President of the New United States and getting herself caught.

Reed has been pushing for you to try and find a way to save her, believing that if he can reach and get her the help she needs, she’ll be safe. However, she doesn’t want a life that’s going to be stuck with the FIA, or anyone else. She wants to let go. Should you kill or spare So Mi in Cyberpunk 2077’s Somewhat Damaged mission?

What Happens When You Kill So Mi in Somewhat Damaged?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although the choice is painful in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you can go with the option to kill So Mi. When you make this decision, your character acknowledges that this is So Mi’s choice, and it’s not someone else deciding for her. She’s accepted that she tried to give herself the chance to get second chances, but it didn’t work out, and she doesn’t want to be captured by the FIA, or anyone else. Your character will unplug her from the core, letting her die.

After you pull the plug on So Mi, Reed will arrive at the core to see what happened. He concludes the two of you weren’t able to make it in time to save her. He’ll take her body back to the car, and the three of you will drive out of Night City. Reed won’t have much to say to you, saying that he wishes he were the one who was there, rather than you, to try and convince her to find another way out. Reed’s convinced So Mi had a different option and that he could have saved her in your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the end of the city, you’ll give So Mi’s body back over to the New United States, and you’ll speak with Myers when she lands. She’ll share that So Mi will be remembered as an FIA agent who died in the line of duty, but they won’t honor your agreement because she died on your watch. You won’t receive the FIA’s help with removing the Relic in your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough.

What Happens When You Spare So Mi in Somewhat Damaged?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can convince So Mi that it’s better to remain alive and choose to spare her. She’ll continue to insist that death is a better idea, but you can choose to spare her regardless, and eventually, Reed will show up to help you take So Mi back out to the core and away from the machine in your Cyberpunk 2077.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You and Reed will next be in a car, driving out of Night City. Reed will be thankful for what you did and warmer to you since you saved So Mi. The two of you will chat better than if you had killed So Mi. When you arrive on the border of the city to meet the other FIA agents, they’ll take her away on a stretcher. When Myers comes, she’ll thank you for your service, offer you a medal, and promise to keep her side of the bargain between the two of you, ensuring you have the chance to extract the Relic with help from the FIA.

Is It Better to Kill or Spare So Mi in Cyberpunk 2077?

Image via CD Projekt Red

It’s a tough choice between these two options. By sparing So Mi, you’re honoring what she wanted to do, at the cost of upsetting Reed and Myers. Myers wanted to capture So Mi alive, and Reed wanted to make sure she was okay so the FIA could help her, saving her from the tragedy of being stuck fighting against the Blackwall. He believes every mistake she’s made was because she felt trapped, and he wants to help her.

For my playthrough, I chose to go through and spare So Mi. Reed is more willing to help you and is friendlier towards you at the end of Phantom Liberty because of this decision. I’ve seen what happens when you kill So Mi, and Reed is full of regrets and feels that he could have done more. When you make your way to the next quest, Four Score And Seven, Reed is a warmer, kinder man if you spare So Mi, and he shares she’ll be able to recover after you saved her. In the long run, to protect So Mi, limiting her might be a better idea, so she can decide what to do next with her second chance.