Cyberpunk 2077 Spy In The Jungle: Should You Give the Biomonitor to the Agents or Leave At The Drop Point?

After you’ve acquired the Biomonitor for the Brazilian agents in Cyberpunk 2077’s Spy In The Jungle, a text message hits your phone. You’re now given a choice where you can choose to give the Biomonitor the agents, potentially putting them in an awkward situation or saving their lives.

It all comes down to whether you plan to give the Biomonitor to them or leave it at a drop point. You need to make sure you read the text message sent to you by Steven Santos and hear the gravity of the situation. Should you give the Biomonitor to the agents, or is it better to leave it at the drop point in Cyberpunk 2077’s Spy In The Jungle?

What Happens When You Give the Biomonitor To The Agents in Spy In The Jungle?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first choice you can make is to return to the agents after you decide what to do with Katya, and talk to them about what to do next. They know Bana being killed by Sovoil is a terrible look for Brazil, but many higher-ups are about to go forward with a deal they want to confirm with Sovoil executives. If it’s revealed that Sovoil killed Bana in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, the value won’t go through, and a lot of money won’t be made.

You can push to see Ana’s side, agreeing to hand over the Biomonitor. However, as Steven says, it will get them both killed, similar to how Bana was killed. After you leave the apartment, Mr. Hands confirms that the news about Bana’s death is all over the holo-waves, and V hopes that the two agents won’t regret their decision.

What Happens When You Leave the Biomonitor At The Drop Point in Spy In The Jungle?

Before you reach Steven or Ana during the Spy In The Jungle mission in Cyberpunk 2077, you can read Steven’s text message. He’ll tell you to leave it at a drop point rather than giving it to them, likely saving his and Ana’s life in the process. You can leave it at any of the drop stations in Night City to complete this portion of the task, and this will prevent the word from getting out about what happened to Bana.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing this task is similar to destroying it when you reach the agents in Cyberpunk 2077. It prevents the real word from getting out about what happens to Bana, rather than letting the truth slip, potentially getting those in high places hurt Ana or Steven.

What Happens When You Destroy the Biomonitor in Spy In The Jungle?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can still meet up with the agents in their apartment, but after heaving the conversation between Steven and Ana, you can choose to destroy the Biomonitor. You’ll do it right in front of them, and Ana will leave the room, calling you both cowards for what you did. On the other hand, Steven will thank you for what your Cyberpunk 2077 character did and believes you saved both of their lives for it.

When Mr. Hands calls you, he’ll say you made the right decision by destroying the Biomonitor. There was too much risk to go around that could have gotten good people killed, and it would have caused a lot of problems for everyone. You’ll receive your funds at the end of the mission. These steps are similar to if you had left the Biomonitor at a drop point.

Is It Better to Give the Agents The Biomonitor or Leave It At The Drop Point in Cyberpunk 2077?

Between the two options, I feel that it’s better to leave the Biomonitor at the drop point or destroy it. If you give it to Ana, word of Bana’s death will break out, likely putting Steven and Ana in harm’s way for disrupting the deal the Brazilian government was making with Sovoil. Although this is not the moral, high-ground decision, my Cyberpunk 2077 character believed it was a better choice to save those two than for the truth to get out about how someone died and cause further death.