Cyberpunk 2077 Spy In The Jungle: Should You Kill Katya or Let Her Go

There are several decisions you have to make as you progress through the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion. These decisions have a ripple effect regarding everything around you, and you’ll see these consequences take place in the larger world of Night City. One of these decisions is how you should handle Katya in Cyberpunk 2077’s Spy In The Jungle quest.

Although your goal was to reach Bana, it turns out Katya was impersonating him to get assistance from the outside. Katya was the one who interrogated him. Learning this, Bana’s friends want her dead, but she tries to make an offer with her to let her go. Should you kill or spare Katya in Cyberpunk 2077’s Spy In The Jungle quest?

What Happens When You Kill Katya in Spy In The Jungle?

Katya is a mysterious character that you meet in Spy In The Jungle, and for those who want to honor the agreement they made with the ones who hired them, killing her is the best option. Katya will ask you to please take the biomonitor that she offers to your Cyberpunk 2077 character, and you’ll pull out your weapon to take her out. She’ll have an archived conversation on her body that admits she killed Bana during the interrogation, but it was on the orders of those she worked for. After you have the Biomonitor, you can leave and meet back up with other agents that you met with in Phantom Liberty’s Dogtown.

By killing Katya, you get the Biomonitor, and you can continue with the rest of the mission. There will be a few more twists in this story, and you can decide what to do with the biomonitor before you reach the agents in Cyberpunk 2077.

What Happens When You Spare Katya in Spy In The Jungle?

The alternative is to listen to Katya, sparing her life. By doing so, she’s willing to work with your character and offers you coordinates to a cache she has hidden not too far away. When she sends you the coordinates, you receive a quest called Money for Nothing, leading you to the hidden cache she has hidden in Dogtown. Katya walks away from you, and you’re free to pick up the Biomonitor she leaves behind, allowing your Cyberpunk 2077 character to finish up the mission.

The cache won’t have too much interesting stuff in it, but it will have 12,000 Euro Dollars in it, a face item that increases your Quickhack time by 10%, and a note for Katya. It’s about a job in Dogtown that your Cyberpunk 2077 can learn about, completing her small mission, and extracting the cache.

Is It Better To Kill or Spare Katya in Cyberpunk 2077’s Spy In The Jungle?

Between the two options, my character chose to allow Katya to live. From their perspective, she was doing her job to get the results her employer needed, and she does regret killing Bana at the time. Although this might not go over well with the agents, both choices give you the Biomonitor that you need to complete the mission. By letting Katya live, you do receive coordinates to a cache in Dogtown.