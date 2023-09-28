Cyberpunk 2077 Talent Academy: Should You Make a Deal With Fiona?

After breaking into a talent agency in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll find yourself faced with a difficult choice when you meet the director behind the operation, Fiona. She knows you want to uproot everything she’s worked for, but she’s trying to convince you that she’s done a lot of good and can continue to do more good from her position.

You have a choice to make where you can expose everything she’s done without her oversight, or you can cut a deal with Fiona where she can make it look like a leak. Not everything will get out, but enough to make your client happy. Should you make a deal with Fiona in Cyberpunk 2077’s Talent Academy mission?

What Happens When You Accept Fiona’s Deal in Talent Academy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fiona wants you to hear her out, rather than getting access to everything on her computer and her files. If you do, she’ll take you into a private office where she will show you all the talent that comes out of her agency, and where they’ve gone from there. Fiona goes as far as to show that she can help Tommie, the kid you met after you snuck into her office in Cyberpunk 2077. She’s willing to make a deal with you for Tommie’s feature, so long as you don’t leak all of her clients, but enjoy making your client happy.

After you accept her deal, Johnny won’t agree with your choice whatsoever. He doesn’t want to see kids there exploited and taken advantage of because of their age and the chrome they’re using. After you accept the deal from Fiona, she’ll transfer the data to you, turning it into a controlled leak that significantly benefits her. Mr. Hands will thank you for what you do at the end of it and close the case.

What Happens When You Refuse Fiona’s Deal in Talent Academy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rather than working with Fiona, your Cyberpunk 2077 character can go against them, demanding all the information they have from their computer. You can do it shortly after she appears and turn down hearing what deal she wants to offer you, cutting straight to the data. She’ll be worried you’re about to ruin everything about her career, but it will make your client happy about the outcome.

When you leave the center, you’ll be ambushed by several individuals who work for Fiona. They will try and take you out, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble with them. Shortly after they’re gone, Mr. Hands will contact you and reward you for a job well-done.

Is It Better to Make a Deal with Fiona or Not In Cyberpunk 2077 Talent Academy?

Both outcomes have the same result, as the clients you worked for were indeed after the agency’s taxes. Fiona’s people weren’t paying their taxes, and they wanted a proper cut. Between the two, while it may not be the best thing in the world, it might be better for you to help Fiona out in Cyberpunk 2077 and protect Tommie. Ruining the agency doesn’t change much, potentially leaving him out to dry.