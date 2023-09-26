Cyberpunk 2077 Waiting For Dodger: Should You Tell Dodger He Is Telling The Truth, Lying, or Attack Him?

Sometimes being straight with someone is the best thing you can do, especially when you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077. It all comes down to the type of character you’re talking with, and Dodger in the Waiting For Dodger gig doesn’t like to mess around.

When you reach the end of the gig, Dodger will corner you, Bill, and Charles in the garage before you’re about to leave. He’ll ask why Bill and Charles are covered in blood. Those two lie, but Dodger gives you the chance to tell the truth. Should you tell Dodger the truth, lie to him, or attack him in Cyberpunk 2077’s Waiting For Dodger gig?

What Happens When You Tell Dodger the Truth in Waiting For Dodger?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first option is to tell Dodger that Bill and Charles are telling the truth, which is a lie. Should you go with the first option in this scenario during your Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty playthrough, Dodger won’t appreciate it. He doesn’t need to be lied to and needs to know what’s going on. He’s going to attack you, Bill, and Charles in the garage, and you’ll have to fight it out against him.

After defeating Dodger and his goons in the garage, Bill and Charles will emerge from behind the cop car. They’ll thank you for saving them and say they will get out of there. They’ll drive away, and you’ll complete the mission. Because you took out Dodger during the mission, you can loot his body to find the Rosco Power Revolver, a tier-5 weapon, and add it to your Cyberpunk 2077 character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What Happens When You Lie to Dodger in Waiting For Dodger?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second option is to give Dodger the full rundown, telling him that Bill and Charles are lying. You make Bill and Charles tell Dodger the truth, making them explain everything that happened regarding the dead body in the morgue where you initially found it at the start of this Cyberpunk 2077 mission. After they’re finished, Dodger says that three of you can go.

It’s important to note that Dodger will only let the three of you go peacefully if you manage to sneak through his base. If you attacked his men trying to get to Bill and Charles, and there are multiple dead bodies, he’ll attack you, and it’ll be like you chose to lie to him about what happened, or you attacked him. You’ll also have the chance to loot his body for Rosco. However, if you snuck through his base, he’ll let everyone go, and he remains in his garage.

What Happens When You Attack Dodger in Waiting For Dodger?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final option is to get into a straight fight with Dodger. Rather than attempt to explain the story to him, lying or telling the truth, V decides to draw their weapon and begin a showdown. You’ll have to take down Dodger and his two goons, and then you’re in the clear. Like the other times you fight Dodger in Cyberpunk 2077, you can loot Rosco.

What’s The Best Outcome in Cyberpunk 2077’s Waiting For Dodger Gig?

From my experience through this side gig, not too many changes, and the consequences remain the same. If you choose to attack Dodger’s base, you fight him at the end of the mission. If you lie to him, you fight him. If you sneak into his base and tell him the truth about what’s going on, he lets you, Bill, and Charles go. The only difference with this Cyberpunk 2077 mission is if you fight Dodger or not, giving you the chance to loot Rosco. Anyone who wants to add the Tier-5 revolver to their inventory has plenty of opportunities to do it, but there’s also the chance to get out without fighting Dodger.

I will say that if you do this gig before meeting Mr. Hands in the main Phantom Liberty story, he commends you for saving Bill and Charles and taking out Dodger. Mr. Hands is looking to move up in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, specifically in Dogtown, and chipping away at Hansen’s allies is a good way to do this.