Every Souls-Borne Sorcerer or Magician will know what it’s like to need to deal out a bit of melee damage in an effort to optimize the rest of their spellcasting and rolling, and that’s where the Dagger class of weapons comes in.

Aside from the latter specific use case, Daggers in Elden Ring serve many functions, from getting access to the quicker Sliding Dodge which Bloodborne fans and other players looking to switch and speed up their playstyle at the cost of FP will appreciate. Primarily, Daggers are a fast and rapidly striking weapon that can sustain repeated jabs while still leaving enough stamina to roll back out of the way from any attack.

With all that said the main drawback of most weapons in the Dagger class is that it can’t do much to interrupt any thicker, beefier enemy since Daggers often do little Stagger damage, but where the Dagger excels is in the rapidity of its strikes and stabs.

Daggers are a dime a dozen in terms of how often they’re dropped by Foot Soldiers and other enemies with slight variations in type and damage, but here are some of the more notable Daggers to find in Elden Ring: