All Items in DDV Royal Winter Star Path & How to Get Tokens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s chilly season has descended down the chimney and into our Valleys. The Royal Winter Star Path has all the decor, outfits, and skins you need to satisfy the Christmas lover — or hater — that lives within you.

It’s easy to lose track of all the new additions with Disney Dreamlight Valley suddenly dropping Jack, a new character to unlock; A Rift in Time, a new realm to travel to; and a bunch of new cute companions like the Monkey. However, if there’s one timed event you should not miss out on, it’s DDV’s Royal Winter Holiday Star Path. In this guide, I’ll go over how to get tokens for the Winter Star Path and every item featured this December.

Royal Winter Star Path Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Winter Star Path will be available in Disney Dreamlight Valley from December 5 to January 24. So, you have over a month to get all the Royal Winter Star Path items outlined below:

Royal Winter Star Path Page 1

Appearance Item Name x100 Moonstones Winter’s Faun Makeup Cozy Winter Bench Sword Motif Tree Decoration Motif Gray Winter Gala Trousers Snowy Raccoon Companion

Royal Winter Star Path Page 2

Appearance Item Name x200 Moonstones Wintery Magic Wallpaper Giant Silver Ornaments Bush Motif Tree Decoration Motif 2 Gray Oxfords Winterful Branch Arch

Royal Winter Star Path Page 3

Appearance Item Name x250 Moonstones Winter Gala Ice Antlers Winterful Iron Lamp Apple Motif Clam Motif Gray Winter Gala Boots Decorative Winter Vase

Royal Winter Star Path Page 4

Appearance Item Name x350 Moonstones Cinderella’s Shoe Motif Luminous Snowflake Statue Wintery Birch Wallpaper Crown Motif Royal Ice Skate Rack Gray Winter Gala Coat

Royal Winter Star Path Page 5

Appearance Item Name x400 Moonstones Leaves Motif Genie Lamp Motif Sword Motif Gray Winter Gala Gown Winter’s Wonder Belle Skin Luxury Snowflake Rug

Royal Winter Star Path Page 6

Appearance Item Name x610 Moonstones Bow Motif The Wings of Winter Rose Motif Snowflake Tile Flooring Splendid Ice Rink Ariel’s Winter Skin

How to Get Tokens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get more Royal Winter Star Path Tokens in Disney Dreamlight Valley, make sure to complete as many Duties as you can. Duties reward over 10 Tokens upon completion.

You can view the Royal Winter Star Path Duties by opening the game’s menu, heading to the event tab, and selecting the Duties submenu. Though you’ll only have three Duties unlocked at a time, you can complete more duties at once by unlocking the Premium Royal Winter Holiday Star Path for 2500 Moonstones.

The more Duties you complete, the more tokens you’ll have to spend in the Royal Winter Star Path store.