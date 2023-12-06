All Items in DDV Royal Winter Star Path & How to Get Tokens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time to give our Valleys a chilly revamp with everything DDV’s a Royal Winter Star Path has to offer.

Royal Winter Star Path

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s chilly season has descended down the chimney and into our Valleys. The Royal Winter Star Path has all the decor, outfits, and skins you need to satisfy the Christmas lover — or hater — that lives within you.

It’s easy to lose track of all the new additions with Disney Dreamlight Valley suddenly dropping Jack, a new character to unlock; A Rift in Time, a new realm to travel to; and a bunch of new cute companions like the Monkey. However, if there’s one timed event you should not miss out on, it’s DDV’s Royal Winter Holiday Star Path. In this guide, I’ll go over how to get tokens for the Winter Star Path and every item featured this December.

Royal Winter Star Path Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Winter Star Path will be available in Disney Dreamlight Valley from December 5 to January 24. So, you have over a month to get all the Royal Winter Star Path items outlined below:

Royal Winter Star Path Page 1

AppearanceItem Name
x100 Moonstones
Winter’s Faun Makeup
Cozy Winter Bench
Sword Motif
Tree Decoration Motif
Gray Winter Gala Trousers
Snowy Raccoon Companion

Royal Winter Star Path Page 2

AppearanceItem Name
x200 Moonstones
Wintery Magic Wallpaper
Giant Silver Ornaments
Bush Motif
Tree Decoration Motif 2
Gray Oxfords
Winterful Branch Arch

Royal Winter Star Path Page 3

AppearanceItem Name
x250 Moonstones
Winter Gala Ice Antlers
Winterful Iron Lamp
Apple Motif
Clam Motif
Gray Winter Gala Boots
Decorative Winter Vase

Royal Winter Star Path Page 4

AppearanceItem Name
x350 Moonstones
Cinderella’s Shoe Motif
Luminous Snowflake Statue
Wintery Birch Wallpaper
Crown Motif
Royal Ice Skate Rack
Gray Winter Gala Coat

Royal Winter Star Path Page 5

AppearanceItem Name
x400 Moonstones
Leaves Motif
Genie Lamp Motif
Sword Motif
Gray Winter Gala Gown
Winter’s Wonder Belle Skin
Luxury Snowflake Rug

Royal Winter Star Path Page 6

AppearanceItem Name
x610 Moonstones
Bow Motif
The Wings of Winter
Rose Motif
Snowflake Tile Flooring
Splendid Ice Rink
Ariel’s Winter Skin

How to Get Tokens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Royal Winter Star Path Tokens
To get more Royal Winter Star Path Tokens in Disney Dreamlight Valley, make sure to complete as many Duties as you can. Duties reward over 10 Tokens upon completion.

You can view the Royal Winter Star Path Duties by opening the game’s menu, heading to the event tab, and selecting the Duties submenu. Though you’ll only have three Duties unlocked at a time, you can complete more duties at once by unlocking the Premium Royal Winter Holiday Star Path for 2500 Moonstones.

The more Duties you complete, the more tokens you’ll have to spend in the Royal Winter Star Path store.

