Dead by Daylight PTB Patch Notes 7.2.0 (August 2023)

Dead by Daylight is a horror game that has caused many fans of the genre to stay up for endless hours hunting or hiding from their friends. And it just keeps getting more exciting with each update that comes down the pipeline. And the game’s most recent update is a tad more extraterrestrial than those players are used to.

The Alien x Dead by Daylight crossover is taking fans back to the ’80s starting on August 29. Introducing the iconic Xenomorph as a new hunter, players can live out their horrific fantasies of being a space survivor while avoiding one of the most deadly predators in sci-fi. The patch notes for the upcoming update are below:

Dead by Daylight Patch Notes PTB August 8 Update

Release Schedule

PTB begins: August 8th, 11AM ET

Important

Progress & save data information has been copied from the Live game to our PTB servers on July 31st, 2023. Please note that players will be able to progress for the duration of the PTB, but none of that progress will make it back to the Live version of the game.

Content

New Killer – The Xenomorph

Killer Power

Hidden Pursuit

A series of tunnels become available on the map when the Xenomorph is in play. By accessing a Control Station, it can enter these tunnels to quickly move around the map, detect the presence of nearby Survivors, and speed up the cooldown time of its Runner Mode ability. Exiting a Control Station tags nearby Survivors with Killer Instinct.

Special Ability: Runner Mode

The Xenomorph enters Runner Mode automatically when not on cooldown. In Runner Mode, the Xenomorph walks on four legs and becomes stealthier, reducing its Terror Radius. While in Runner Mode the Xenomorph also has access to a brutal Tail Attack.

Map Feature: Control Stations

Seven Control Stations are scattered across the map. Survivors can interact with these stations to get a Remote Flame Turret, while the Xenomorph can enter and exit the tunnels underneath the Control Stations.

Special Item: Remote Flame Turret

Turrets can be placed in the map to counteract the Xenomorph. When the Xenomorph enters the radius and line of sight of a Turret, the Turret attacks; this attack staggers the Xenomorph and will cause Runner Mode to end. If a Turret successfully knocks the Xenomorph out of Runner Mode or fires for too long, it overheats, and must be repaired by a Survivor. The Xenomorph can attack Turrets to destroy them.

Perks

Ultimate Weapon

When you open a locker, this perk activates for 30 seconds. Survivors entering your Terror Radius scream and reveal their position and gain Blindness for 30 seconds. This perk then goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds.

Rapid Brutality

You can no longer gain Bloodlust. Hitting a Survivor with a basic attack gives you 5% haste for 8/9/10 seconds.

Alien Instinct

This perk activates when you hook a Survivor. You see the aura of the farthest injured Survivor for 5 seconds and that Survivor is oblivious for 16/18/20 seconds.

New Survivor – Ellen Ripley

Perks

Lucky Star

When you hide in a locker, this perk activates. You leave no pools of blood and make no grunts of pain for 10 seconds. When you exit the locker, you see other survivors and the closest generator’s aura in yellow for 10 seconds. This perk then goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds.

Chemical Trap

After completing 70%/60%/50% progress on any generator, this perk activates. While standing next to a dropped pallet, press the Active Ability Button 2 to install a Trap, which stays active for 100/110/120 seconds. The aura of trapped pallets are revealed in yellow to all Survivors. When the Killer performs the break action on the trapped pallet, the trap explodes, and they are slowed by 50% for 4 seconds.

Light Footed

When you are healthy, this perk activates. Your running footsteps are silent. This perk goes on cool-down for 28/24/20 seconds after doing a rushed action.

New Map – Nostromo Wreckage

Explore the mysterious crash site of the iconic Nostromo. Visit landmarks familiar to the fans of the Alien franchise, in a unique setting where you will find yourself chased in and out of the ship. Run the Killer around the shuttle that brought Ripley to the world of the Entity. Navigate through the alien landscape, and you may yet escape from the remains of the wrecks.

Killer Tweaks

The Knight Pillaged Mead – Decreases the amount of time it takes for a Guard to complete their Order action by 15% (was 25%). Tattered Tabbard – Increases Patrol time for all Guards by 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Town Watch’s Torch – When Survivors escape Guard Hunts without being hit two times (was 3 times), The Knight gains Undetectable Status for 25 seconds.

The Demogorgon Killer Power – Undetectable after teleport lasts 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Rat Tail – Increases speed of opening a Portal by 50% (was 35%). Unknown Egg – Decreases the cooldown after traversing the Upside Down by 2.5 seconds (was 1.5 seconds). Violet Waxcap – Increases the duration of the Undetectable effect gained when emerging from a Portal by 1 second (was 0.5 seconds). Leprose Lichen – Reveals the auras of all Survivors while traversing the Upside Down. After emerging from a Portal, the auras of all Survivors within 16 meters of an active Portal are revealed for 3 seconds.



Features

PC Graphics Update

New setting to toggle VSync on and off.

New setting to change the FPS limit.

New setting tog toggle the anti aliasing on and off.

Setting for resolution option update.

Bug Fixes

Animation

When facing The Onryo, the VHS is now properly aligned in survivors’ hands.

Audio

Survivors will now produce a scream of pain when being hit by The Deathslinger’s harpoon.

Bots

Bots are now more likely to be productive within the Terror Radius.

Bots’ behaviour has improved when facing Killer sidekicks, such as The Nemesis’ Zombies or The Knight’s Guards.

Bots no longer attempt to confuse the Killer by crouch-walking during a chase.

Bots now investigate Supply Cases more often.

Bots now telepathically communicate to avoid multiple Bots running to heal or unhook a Survivor at the same time.

Reverse Bear Traps no longer cause Bots to freeze when the Exit Gates are opened.

Perks

The Blast Mine notification no longer appears after a delay.

The Play with your Food cooldown no longer shows in the HUD when undetectable.

Platforms

Steam experiencing a network issue will no longer cancel an existing lobby.

UI

The “Match Found” message will no longer appear during matchmaking. Instead, the UI will go from “Searching for Match” directly into “Joining Match”.

Display the remaining time when hovering the mouse on the store character item.

Fixed an issue where Bot Loadout slots greyed out when nothing equipped.

Misc

Fixed an issue where the wrong killer’s power could appear in the Loadout menu, preventing equipping Add-ons.

Disconnected players can no longer spectate the game they disconnected from.

