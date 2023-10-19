Destiny 2: Banshee-44 Weapons List (Weekly Update)

If Banshee-44 had a sales pitch for his booming business in Destiny 2, it would go something like, “Come get some cheap legendaries,” due to the always-well-stocked inventory he carries every week. This is great for newer Guardians looking for a specific weapon type or element to complete some of those early challenges and quests.

This guide will go over what’s in stock each week with Banshee-44 in Destiny 2, and our recommended picks for what you should buy, so you won’t have to waste too much time logging in every Thursday. Of course, if you just want to see Banshee-44’s pretty face, we understand.

What’s In Stock This Week With Banshee-44?

This week we have a pretty decent selection of weapons with only three different elements, which are arc, void, and stasis. If you have a build focusing on a particular element or are looking to start a new one, you might see something that you’ll like. The mods are pretty great as well, with a lot of them holding decent perks. Here’s what he has:

Weekly Rotation

Weapon Element Type Magazine Barrel Basic Traits Origin Funnelweb Void SMG Tactical Mag, Steady Rounds Arrowhead Brake, Hammer-Forged Rifling Steady Hands, Adrenaline Junkie Veist Stinger Aurvandil FR6 Stasis Fusion Rifle Accelerated Coils, Particle Repeater Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling Slideways, Demolitionist

Omolon Fluid Dynamics Harsh Language Void Grenade Launcher High-Velocity Rounds, Implosion Rounds Volatile Launch, Countermass Envious Assassin, Disruption Break Field-Tested Palmyra-B Stasis Rocket Launcher Alloy Casing, Black Powder Hard Launch, Smart Drift Control Surplus, Chill Clip Hakke Breach Armaments Enyo-D Kinetic SMG Extended Mag, Alloy Magazine Chambered Compensator, Smallbore Feeding Frenzy, Rampage Hakke Breach Armaments Nasreddin Arc Sword Heavy Guard, Burst Guard, Enduring Blade, Honed Edge, Hungry Edge, Wellspring, Whirlwind Blade

Field-Tested

Weekly Rotation

Our Buying Recommendations

Generally, especially for new Destiny 2 players, you want to focus on weapons that have an element (Void, Stasis, Arc, Solar, or Strand). From what we’ve seen, there are a couple of nice synergy weapons that’ll help with getting an early feel for how builds work this season. If there are any legendaries that you’re not planning to use, dismantling them is a great way to get more legendary shards. This week, we recommend the following: