Destiny 2 Currant, Cabbage, and Coconut error codes, explained

As an online game, Destiny 2 is no issue to having problems with connectivity or its servers. While they work to ensure that problems are fixed quickly, some issues will take more time than others. There are a variety of errors that players can face when playing Destiny 2, with some of the most common being Currant, Cabbage, and Coconut.

These error names might seem familiar, as they are some of the issues that players are encountering on servers in recent times. Bungie has posted a tweet noting that they are aware of players getting either of these three error codes, and they are working to address it.

We are investigating issues causing Destiny 2 players to encounter the following errors: COCONUT, CURRANT, CABBAGE — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 28, 2023

While you can wait for Bungie to diagnose the problem and start a fix, you might not want to wait around. It’s possible that these error codes are not related to Bungie’s servers, and could be resolved on your end. Fixing these errors quickly and getting back to gaming is in every player’s best interest, especially if the problem has an easy fix. Here’s what you should know about each error, and how you can fix it.

Can you fix the Cabbage error code?

The Cabbage error code occurs when router settings block communications to Destiny 2’s servers. Every router has different configuration settings and you should check whether Destiny 2 is blocked by your router’s firewall. There are times where it is shut off, but it has accidentally been enabled by another program.

Check your router’s firewall settings to see if Destiny 2 is blocked. You can also create a new firewall level called “Destiny 2”, then configure it specifically for letting Destiny 2 run. Without any blockage from a firewall, you will be able to run Destiny 2. Every router is different, and you can post your router details to Bungie’s Help Twitter account for more assistance. If you still can’t connect no matter what you do, it could be an error that Bungie must resolve on their end.

Can you fix the Currant error code?

The Currant error code occurs due to interruptions between the host and client connections. Sometimes, this is a problem on Bungie’s end and you can only wait for it to be fixed. Other times, it is a problem with your connection and you should ensure that it is working properly.

Contact your ISP (Internet Service Provider) and check that you aren’t getting any errors or that there aren’t too many errors in the data that is being received. Make sure that your router’s firmware is properly installed and that there is no interference in the connection. WiFi connections might run into issues if the router is blocked, as an example.

Can you fix the Coconut error code?

The Coconut error code is similar to Currant in that they occur due to interruptions between the host and client connections. Sometimes, this is a problem on Bungie’s end and you can only wait for it to be fixed. Other times, it is a problem with your connection and you should ensure that it is working properly.

It has the same resolution methods as Currant; checking that there is nothing wrong with your ISP and that the connection works. Keep monitoring Bungie Help’s Twitter account to see if the issue is resolved on their end. If it is and you still get the error code, it’s time for you ISP to step in and fix the problem.

Some of these solutions can only go so far, as the problem could be on Bungie’s end. But with the basic fundamentals, you can at least inspect and check to ensure the problem isn’t on your end. If it is, you can get back to Destiny 2 as soon as possible. If not, you did what you could and it’s up to Bungie to take care of the rest.