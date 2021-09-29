Destiny 2 Forge’s Pledge god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Pulse rifles in Destiny 2 are in a good spot right now. They have excellent time to kill values in PvP, can be useful for higher-level content within PvE, and, in general, just feel more fantastic to use than ever. Knowing this, Bungie continues to give us fantastic new options to try, and the new Iron Banner pulse rifle Forge’s Pledge is no exception. If you’re looking for a good middle-ground pulse rifle in PvP that is viable at almost all ranges, this might be the option for you.

Forge’s Pledge may struggle a bit compared to other pulse rifles in PvE but still has a spot due to its adaptive frame status. It could be an excellent option to bring into high-level content such as grandmaster nightfalls or even raids where there are long-distance mechanics. If you can’t get your hands on a good The Messenger roll, this might be the next best bet.

How to get Forge’s Pledge

Like the Peacebond sidearm, Forge’s Pledge is a newly introduced Iron Banner Pulse rifle that came with the launch of Season of the Lost. There are a few different ways that you can get your hands on this pulse rifle, but you must earn it from the seasonal Iron Banner quest first. Once you do, you can farm Iron Banner engrams by earning tokens for a chance at more Forge’s Pledge drops. There is also a chance that the pulse rifle will drop after any completed Iron Banner game, so be sure to farm the activity while it’s around.

Forge’s Pledge Stats

Impact: 29

Range: 44

Stability: 57

Handling: 45

Reload Speed: 48

Rounds per minute: 390

Magazine Size: 36

PvP God Roll

Forge’s Pledge is one of the most reliable pulse rifles within Destiny 2. Sure, The Messenger may have perks that allow it to kill quickly at far ranges and Darkest Before has an absurd fire rate, but this pulse rifle is good at everything. If you have a passive playstyle that evolves from game to game, go for Rampage to quickly add on damage to any target that dares peek at you.

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Heating Up

Perk 2: Rampage

Masterwork: Range or Stability

Mod: Counterbalance Stock

PvE God Roll

While Forge’s Pledge isn’t your best option, that’s not to say it doesn’t have its uses as a balanced pulse rifle. Go for damage perks and anything that gives you increased passive benefits in PvE, as you will most likely find this pulse the most beneficial in higher-level content.