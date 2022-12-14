Destiny 2 Glacioclasm god roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Glacioclasm is a fusion rifle you can find in Destiny 2. It will only be available for a limited time during The Dawning 2022 event, closing out the end of the year as we go into 2023. For those eager to add this weapon to their arsenal, it comes with a handful of valuable perks that it can roll on, and some are better choices than others. Here’s what you need to know about the Glacioclasm god rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2

How to get the Glacioclasm in Destiny 2

The Glacioclasm is an exclusive weapon for The Dawning seasonal event. You will need to participate in this seasonal event, redeem cookies, and reward them to various characters throughout the game. You will then have a chance to roll for this weapon by speaking with Eva, and if you add it to your collection, it will come with a random assortment of perks. Unfortunately, as a seasonal weapon, you won’t be able to find a pattern for it and craft it whenever you want to make it this weapon.

Related: Destiny 2 Liminal Vigil god roll guide – PvE and PvP

As a fusion rifle, the Glacioclams has several notable perks that PvE and PvE players will find interesting for any particular builds they want to make. The more noteworthy perks include Subsistence, Offhand Strike, Slideshot, Kickstart, Golden Tricorn, Harmony, High-Impact Reserves, Killing Wind, and Under Pressure, to name a few choices. Slideshot is a notable perk, so long as you can successfully slide in between combat alongside the Kickstart perk.

Glacioclasm stats

Impact: 95

Range: 63

Stability: 29

Handling: 33

Reload Speed: 15

Charge Time: 960

Magazine: 5

Glacioclasm god rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Accelerated Coils

Perk 1: Slideshot

Perk 2: Kickstart

Masterwork: Charge Time or Handling

Origin Trait: Dawning Surprise

Glacioclasm PvP god rolls