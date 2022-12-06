Destiny 2 Ikelos_HC_V1.0.3 God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Ikelos_HC_V1.0.3 is a hand cannon you can find while playing Destiny 2. It released during the Season of the Seraph, the final season in The Witch Queen expansion, and you can add it to your collection, or you can unlock further insights with it to begin crafting it and find the perfect rolls for yourself. Here’s what you need to know about the PvE and PvP god rolls for the Ikelos_HC_V1.0.3 in Destiny 2.

How to get the Ikelos_HC_V1.0.3 hand cannon

The Ikelos_HC_V1.0.3 is one of the more common drops you can find during the Season of the Seraph. Any time you’re doing any activity that involves this playlist, such as the Heist Battlefields, or you’re opening Seraph Chests, there’s a chance you can acquire this weapon. If you’re specifically looking for this weapon, you need to loot this at least once, and then you can focus your Umbral Energy at the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M to turn your engrams into this weapon, but it will cost quite a bit of currency to do this.

When you have the weapon, you next want to focus on narrowing down the preferred perks. Some of the options include Corkscrew Rifling, Chambered Compensator, Accurized Rounds, Steady Rounds, Rapid Hit, and Frenzy. Some combinations you may want to try will vary based on the activity. For those working on PvE, you want to focus on the Origin Trait of Rasputin’s Arsenal, such as giving it Adaptive Muntions, Golden Tricorn, Frenzy, One for All, Well-Rounded, or Subsistence. However, this weapon doesn’t have the best PvP perks, but you can still try to make it work because it is has a hard-hitting hand cannon, primarily with Frenzy, Rampage, Rapid Hit, or Well Rounded.

Ikelos_HC_V.1.0.3 stats:

Impact: 77

Range: 32

Stability: 55

Handling: 33

Reload Speed: 33

Rounds per minute: 180

Magazine: 12

Ikelos_HC_V.1.0.3 PvE god rolls:

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Adaptive Munitions

Masterwork: Handling or Reload Speed

Origin Trait: Rasputin’s Arsenal

Ikelos_HC_V.1.0.3 PvP god rolls: