Destiny 2 Judgement of Kelgorath God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

The new Glaive weapon introduced in The Witch Queen expansion has been an interesting addition to Destiny 2’s arsenal. Combining a long range weapon with a melee weapon has opened up tons of versatility. Now in Season of the Seraph, we have a new hybrid Glaive in the form of Judgement of Kelgorath. You can find this weapon by either earning a drop during Heist Battlegrounds at the end of the event in either the normal chest or from a Seraph Chest, or by decoding an Umbral Engram at the Clovis Exo in the H.E.L.M. This guide covers the Disparity god rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Judgement of Kelgorath in Destiny 2

The Judgement of Kelgorath is earned as a drop from either Heist Battlegrounds, a reward from Operation Archimedes missions, or by decoding an Umbral Engram at the Clovis Bray Exo in the H.E.L.M.

Judgement of Kelgorath is our first Aggressive Glaive frame type with a slower melee swing but it hits harder with the ranged and melee attacks to compensate. This Glaive also features two Origin Traits with choices between Ambush and Hakke Breach Armaments.

PvE players will get a kick out of traits such as Incandescent and Close to Melee, a new perk that boosts melee damage after dealing ranged damage with the blast attack. PvP players brave enough to use Glaives will find lots of versatility with perks like Demolitionist, Impulse Amplifier, and Unstoppable Force.

Judgement of Kelgorath stats:

Impact: 95

Range: 71

Shield Duration: 25

Handling: 28

Reload Speed: 35

Charge Time: 25

Magazine: 3

Judgement of Kelgorath PvE god rolls:

Haft: Low-Impedence Windings

Magazine: Light Mag

Perk 1: Pugilist or Tilting At Windmills

Perk 2: Surrounded or Incandescent

Masterwork: Shield Duration or Reload Speed

Origin Trait: Ambush

Judgement of Kelgorath PvP god rolls: