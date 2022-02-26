Destiny 2 Ragnhild-D god roll guide – PvP and PvE
Return fire to sender.
Whenever a new shotgun is introduced in Destiny 2 the entire community has one thing on its mind, how good will it be? Well with The Witch Queen expansion finally arriving, the Ragnhild-D has come along with it, bringing a variety of perks useful for both PvE and PvP activities. If you’re looking for a hard-hitting shotgun with high zoom and good handling then Ragnhild-D may be your new best friend.
In PvP the Ragnhild-D can become an incredibly snappy and fast shotgun hiding behind its aggressive frame mold. In PvE, Ragnhild-D has builds for both heavy boss damage and minor enemy clearing, making it a great all-around choice for shotgun players everywhere. Ragnhild-D also comes with the Hakke Breach Armaments origin trait which allows it to do extra damage against vehicles, Stasis crystals, barricades, and turrets.
How to get Ragnhild-D
Ragnhild-D is a very easy shotgun to get due to it being in the word-drop loot pool. This means you can get your hands on a Ragnhild-D by opening legendary engrams, ranking up various factions, and completing playlist activities. Once you get Ragnhild-D you can unlock the ability to craft multiple versions of the shotgun at the Relic on Mars. Ragnhild-D also has access to enhanced perks, making the weapon even more enticing.
Ragnhild-D Stats
- Impact: 80
- Range: 35
- Stability: 36
- Handling: 37
- Reload Speed 40
- Rounds Per Minute: 55
- Magazine: 5
PvP God Roll
- Barrel: Full Choke
- Magazine: Assault Mag
- Perk 1: Perpetual Motion
- Perk 2: Elemental Capacitor
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Icarus
PvE God Roll
- Barrel: Smallbore
- Magazine: Assault Mag
- Perk 1: Subsistence
- Perk 2: Frenzy
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Spec Mod