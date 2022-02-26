Destiny 2 Ragnhild-D god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Whenever a new shotgun is introduced in Destiny 2 the entire community has one thing on its mind, how good will it be? Well with The Witch Queen expansion finally arriving, the Ragnhild-D has come along with it, bringing a variety of perks useful for both PvE and PvP activities. If you’re looking for a hard-hitting shotgun with high zoom and good handling then Ragnhild-D may be your new best friend.

In PvP the Ragnhild-D can become an incredibly snappy and fast shotgun hiding behind its aggressive frame mold. In PvE, Ragnhild-D has builds for both heavy boss damage and minor enemy clearing, making it a great all-around choice for shotgun players everywhere. Ragnhild-D also comes with the Hakke Breach Armaments origin trait which allows it to do extra damage against vehicles, Stasis crystals, barricades, and turrets.

How to get Ragnhild-D

Ragnhild-D is a very easy shotgun to get due to it being in the word-drop loot pool. This means you can get your hands on a Ragnhild-D by opening legendary engrams, ranking up various factions, and completing playlist activities. Once you get Ragnhild-D you can unlock the ability to craft multiple versions of the shotgun at the Relic on Mars. Ragnhild-D also has access to enhanced perks, making the weapon even more enticing.

Ragnhild-D Stats

Impact: 80

Range: 35

Stability: 36

Handling: 37

Reload Speed 40

Rounds Per Minute: 55

Magazine: 5

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Full Choke

Magazine: Assault Mag

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion

Perk 2: Elemental Capacitor

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll