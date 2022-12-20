There is another exotic for you to acquire in Destiny 2, the Revision Zero. You can earn it during the Season of the Seraph, and so long as you’re working your way through the weekly quests, you should naturally acquire it as you work through More than a Weapon. Upon receiving the Revision Zero, it comes with an exotic quest for you to progress through as you play the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Hidden Shape in Destiny 2.

All The Hidden Shape quest steps in Destiny 2

Gaining access to this quest unlocks the ability to complete Operation: Seraph Shield. This is the first critical mission for the quest, and you will need to complete it at least once to advance. There are at least eight quest steps for you to work through to complete this exotic quest.

Step 1

As we previously said, upon receiving the Revision Zero, you must complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield at least once. This quest will appear at the H.E.L.M. upon unlocking Revision Zero and gaining The Hidden Shape exotic quest. Click on it at the H.E.L.M. when you’re ready to get started.

We are updating this guide.