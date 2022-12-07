Destiny 2 Rose God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Rose hand cannon in Destiny 2 is one of the many weapons that have arrived for the Season of the Seraph. You’ll have a chance of looting it while you play the game, and tracking it down will be a top priority to add more weapons to your collection. When you finally obtain it, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the most out of this weapon. Here’s what you need to know about the god rolls for the Rose hand cannon in PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Rose hand cannon in Destiny 2

The Rose hand cannon is a troubling weapon because you can only obtain it by participating in Glory Crucible matches and those who are trying to place in ranked games. These are offered in the Crucible menu while playing against other Guardians. You have a higher chance of finding it when you win a match, so you’ll want to make sure you jump into these games with players you routinely play the game with or when you’re sharing comms.

The Rose has a curated roll of Chambered Compensator, Accurized Rounds, Rapid Hit, Opening Shot, and a Polymer Grip. It’s a solid build and something you want to push for, being your ideal PvP choice, but other options are available. For example, it drops with Vorpal Weapon, Snapshot Sights, Explosive Payload, Perpetual Motion, and Quick Draw, to name a few. It has a good blend of PvE and PvP options, a reliable weapon for any Destiny 2 player.

Rose stats

Impact: 84

Range: 43

Stability: 45

Handling: 60

Reload Speed: 55

Rounds per minute: 140

Magazine: 11

Rose PvE god rolls

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Elemental Capacitor

Perk 2: Explosive Payload

Masterwork: Stability or Range

Grip: Smooth Grip

Rose PvP god rolls