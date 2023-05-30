Destiny 2: Season of the Deep: How to Cheese the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon Bosses

The Ghost of the Deep Dungeon in Destiny 2: Season of the Deep is one of the best and most challenging released for the game to date, due in no small part to the sheer size of the health bars of the two bosses. Both of them have more than 10 million hit points and are surrounded by hordes of smaller enemies. But what if I told you you didn’t have to deal with almost any of it? Well, with the cheese strat in this guide, you don’t have to.

How to Do the Destiny 2 Ghost of the Deep Dungeon Cheese

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s not really much to the Ghost of the Deep Dungeon cheese, especially against the second boss. The strategy is: use Witherhoard. That’s it. Basically.

For the first boss fight against Ecthar, the Knight boss, come in with a fireteam and have your Witherhoard user tag him with the damage over time, then have them die while the damage ticks away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can immediately revive your teammate and reapply Witherhoard DoT periodically, and as long as you don’t kill the three Knight minibosses, Ecthar won’t retreat underwater, and you can continue the process until he’s defeated. If the DoT stops for some reason, your Witherhoard use will need to die again, but that’s the only other stipulation.

To cheese Simmumah, you need to do even less. Heck, you don’t even need to start the fight. Before destroying the Hive Ghost trying to resurrect Oryx, tag the Wizard with Witherhoard and wait.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s it. I kind of wish it wasn’t, but without starting the encounter properly, the boss just sits there taking damage, waiting to die. You can even use Nova Bomb and Well of Radiance Supers to give yourself a bit of a damage boost. The fight still won’t start.

These strategies apply in both the standard and Master difficulties, though you will have to deal with the powered-up mobs in the latter, should you decide to take on the challenge.