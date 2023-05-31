Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: How to Complete the Mayday, Mayday Weekly Mission

The second weekly mission in Destiny 2: Season of the Deep, “Mayday, Mayday.” sees you diving far deeper into Titan’s methane oceans for more egregore coral to help Sloane further commune with the Leviathan Ahsa. It’s also shorter than the previous mission, Operation Thunderbolt, with a much easier-to-handle boss fight. We’ll cover how to complete this shorter activity here so you have everything you need to continue the larger seasonal story.

How to Complete the Mayday, Mayday. Mission in Destiny 2 Season 21

Start by launching the mission from the H.E.L.M. director. You’ll start where the previous mission ended: the first drill site where the Taken portal once took you down below. Use the lever on the left side of the airlock to open the door, then clear the few Hive that appears in the room: the group is made up of Thrall, Cursed Thrall, Acolytes, and a single Wizard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Hive defeated, proceed to the airlock at the back of the area and choose which of Ahsa’s gifts you want. Go through the airlock and follow the underwater hallway until you reach a spinning fan at the bottom of a shaft. Land on the platform outside the fan blades, as you’ll die if you touch them. You can flip another lever beneath a ladder to turn the fan off and proceed down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through the underwater caverns until you reach another door with a lever to its left. Inside is the first arena.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you need to defeat first clear three masses of Hive chitin to reveal three Fuel Cells, which you’ll then take to a command console at the back-left of the arena to power the drill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enemies will spawn every time you deposit a cell, but it’s a low, fixed number. I used a Sunbracers Warlock build for the whole activity and had almost no issues, but Solar or Arc Titan, Strand Hunter, or any other add-clear builds will do just fine.

After depositing the last power cell, you’ll need to defeat three boss-level Taken Centurions called Wrathful Predators for the wrenches they carry to repair the drill. You’ll know which ones they are by the bright glow surrounding them. Pick up the wrenches they drop, defeat all the other enemies that spawned with them, and plant the wrench in the machinery that appeared where you deposited the fuel cells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Complete three repairs, and a Taken Ogre will appear surrounded by a large group of Taken Thrall, followed by a boss-level Captain called a Festering Brute as well as Taken Vandals and Centurions, and then finally by a Centurion Boss called a Wrathful Interloper. Taking out the final three waves sees you pulled down to the boss room. It’s the same arena as Operation Thunderbolt, but the boss this time is a Hive Wizard named Kudazad, Bound to Xivu Arath.

How to Beat Kudazad, Bound to Xivu Arath

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fight against Kudazad is much more straightforward than it was against the Servitor J4W-S. I used a Linear Fusion Rifle like the Arbalest, Cataclysmic, Fire and Forget, or any other precision Power weapon to damage the boss. You can also Rocket Launchers like Gjallarhorn, though the ammo economy isn’t as good. Don’t try to make shotguns like I initially did, as even the Legend of Acrius is a poor fit for this encounter.

During the first phase of the fight, the only other threats will be Acolytes and Thrall, so stay on the move but focus on hitting Kudazad whenever possible. Kudazad will go immune at half health, and two glowing, orange-bar Ogres will spawn at either end of the arena. Don’t stand out in the open, as their eye beams will melt you with ease. Orange-bar Knights with Splinter Rifles will also start to appear and will keep appearing until the boss dies.

At this point, use your Super liberally, and once the Ogres are dead, you can damage Kudazad again. The process for defeating him is the same, though the Knights might complicate things. When he falls, collect the coral and the loot chest from the back platform.