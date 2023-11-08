Destiny 2: Season of the Wish – Start Date & Time

It’s been a long season for Destiny 2 players, especially after the recent news of mass layoffs at Bungie. But with content still moving along, details for the next Destiny 2 update, Season of The Wish, have been revealed along with a date and time.

The main arc of Destiny 2 seems to be wrapping up with the upcoming Final Shape expansion next year. As we prep for what’s to come, Bungie has unveiled the final season in the Lightfall era, the aptly named Season of the Wish. It’s set to be a doozy, thanks to the Witness and his space-altering powers, which are coming to a head thanks to us Guardians.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Start Time

The Season of the Wish is set to be released on November 28, 2023. The file size and preload times have not been announced as of yet, but based on past seasonal content, I expect you’ll be able to preload the download roughly 24 hours before release.

In the meantime, Guardians should use this time to complete the Imbaru Engine. The task doesn’t take long to finish, but it does have quite a challenging puzzle at the end. Once completed, players will be treated to an awesome cutscene, that I won’t spoil.

What To Do Before The Launch of The Next Season?

There’s still plenty to do if you’re playing catch-up in Destiny 2 before the next season kicks off. I found that the most time-consuming of those activities is discovering all the cards inside the Deck of Whispers. Each card is very rewarding, and you can use them to unlock cool items like weapons, crafting materials, and seasonal bonuses. You’ll have to complete many activities in Savathun’s Spire in order to unlock more cards, but I believe the rewards are well worth it. This will also help with solving the previously mentioned Imbaru engine.