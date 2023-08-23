Destiny 2: Season of the Witch – End Date, Weapons & Story

Destiny 2: Season of the Witch is the game’s twenty-second season and one of the last before The Final Shape expansion is released in 2024. In it, players will explore a Hive-focused season and story that will take them beyond the realms of possibility and help them unlock the secrets of The Witness and The Traveler.

This guide covers everything fans need to know about Destiny 2: Season of the Witch (Season 22). From the end date through the story, upcoming raid content, and so much more. This season will set the stage for the conclusion to Destiny 2’s story of light and darkness, one that players are eager to explore after such a long time with this beloved game.

Related: Destiny 2’s Commander Zavala Will Be Voiced by Keith David, Announces Bungie

Destiny 2: Season of the Witch (Season 22) Guides

Image via Bungie

Below, we’ve listed every helpful guide for Destiny 2: Season of the Witch (Season 22). We believe these will aid players in progressing the seasonal story, unlocking the best weapons and armor, and getting through the revamped version of Crota’s End.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The end date of Destiny 2: Season of the Witch (Season 22) is November 28, 2023. The season began on August 22, 2023, following the Destiny 2 The Final Shape Showcase 2023. While this doesn’t make it the penultimate season before the next big expansion for Destiny 2, which launches on February 27, 2024, it is the last major story of 2023 before the bridging tale that leads players into what’s to come.

Image via Bungie’s YouTube channel

Crota’s End will be released in Destiny 2 on September 1, 2023. The raid initially appeared in the first Destiny game, and players have been clamoring to have a Destiny 2 version since. In Crota’s End, players will descend into the Hellmouth on the Moon and kill the Son of Crota, a Hive God, who occupies that domain.

What is the Story of Destiny 2: Season of the Witch (Season 22)

Image via Bungie

During Destiny 2: Season of the Witch (Season 22), players make a deal with the Hive god Xivu Arath. Eris Morn embodies the god, and Guardians must battle to earn tribute for the god so that a deal with Savathun can be honored, helping them find a way into The Traveler.

While it’s too early to tell exactly how the season’s story will unfold, we know that Hive gods love to trick Guardians and hide their true motives. It’s likely that before this season’s end, players will need to battle against unforeseen foes that will try to help Xivu Arath return to the physical world through Eris Morn.

To do this, players will need to complete two new activities, Altars of Summoning and Savathun’s Spire. This will help them unlock cards to build decks with and unlock powerful rewards. Crota’s End may also play a part in this season’s story.

All Trailers for Destiny 2 Season of the Witch (Season 22)

The Destiny 2: Season of the Witch (Season 22) launch trailer shows exactly what players can expect from this season. It details Eris Morn doing something incredibly dangerous and sparks the excitement all players feel when they see a new activity enter the game.

The Crota’s End trailer gives players a brief look at the revamped version of the infamous Destiny raid. This is a raid players have been longing to replay in Destiny 2, and now Bungie is finally giving it to them.