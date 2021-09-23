Diablo 2: Resurrected Chat Gem activated, explained

An age-old question for Diablo 2 players has resurfaced as Diablo 2: Resurrected welcome news players. The Chat Gem Easter egg from the original Diablo 2 is once again being discussed, and it is just as confusing as ever.

The original Chat Gem was a gem that appeared between the game and the chat windows, and it could be clicked on to change the color. When that happened, sometimes a message would appear that said “Gem Activated”.

The Chat Gem could then be clicked again to deactivate it. Upon other occasions, the Gem would give a message that said “Mooooo”, a potential nod to the secret cow level. The Gem would also appear on the Diablo 3 webpage, and you guessed it, it has once again appeared for Resurrected.

While we cannot say right now if it is in the game, it is absolutely on the Diablo 2: Resurrected website. If you scroll all the way to the bottom of the screen, you will find the Chat Gem. You can click on it to turn it from blue to purple and back again. Clicking on it enough will cause it to activate, and your cursor will begin to spew blood all over the page.

We will be keeping an eye on this one when the ongoing server issues are resolved to see if the Chat Gem has returned to the game itself.