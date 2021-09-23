Diablo 2: Resurrected stuck on creating game, explained

Launch day is often not an easy time for developers, and it’s safe to say that the Diablo franchise has seen its fair share of Day One problems in the past. Unfortunately, many players trying to jump into Diablo 2: Resurrected are currently dealing what some problems of their own.

When they try to launch a new game, many players are getting stuck on a “Creating Game” message, but one that is complete, the game just goes back to the menu with an error message rather than loading them into the game. Unfortunately, there is no fix for this from your end, you will need to wait for Blizzard to resolve the problem.

At the moment, this seems to boil down to a simple population problem. There are too many people trying to log into the game at once, and it is leading to all manner of issues. It’s not a new problem, and it is certainly not unique to Diablo 2: Resurrected, but it is still difficult not to be a little mad when things like this happen. Still, with some understanding, I’m sure people can appreciate that servers can only really be fired up as people need, you can’t magically make room for hundred of thousand of players before they arrive. That’s just not how it works.

So, Blizzard is well aware of the issue, based on a message that is currently visible on the Battle.net launcher, so hopefully, it will not take too long to resolve.