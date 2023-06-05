Diablo 4 – How Does Overpower Damage Work?

Diablo 4 contains several ways to eliminate your enemies, and there are multiple ways your character can deal damage during combat. Depending on what build you want to make, you’ll want to focus on a particular type of damage. One of these unique types is called Overpower Damage.

Overpower Damage is amplified by your character’s Willpower Stat, and you can use Rubies to increase how much Overpower Damage your weapons do in combat. Unfortunately, none of these stats properly inform you what Overpower Damage does and why it’s important in Diablo 4. Here’s what you need to know about Overpower to optimize your character’s build properly.

Everything You Need to Know About Overpower Damage in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Overpower Damage in Diablo 4 is an effect that can happen whenever you use one of your character’s abilities. Whenever you trigger an ability, there’s a small chance that damage of that ability Overpowers, which means it does bonus damage based on your character’s current Health and their Fortify stats.

All characters have a base chance to cause an Overpower Damage effect, and the same goes for the Overpower Damage. Although Overpower Damage’s bonus damage scaling can be increased, it is difficult to increase the base chance for the Overpower Damage to take effect. A character’s Overpower Damage effect cannot go up, but some effects might guarantee that there’s a better chance for it to trigger.

How to Use Overpower Damage in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

For characters who consistently use their abilities, Overpower Damage will be helpful as it can mean a massive boost of damage against foes whenever you fire off an attack. You know you’ve hit an enemy using Overpower Damage when you see light blue numbers popping up over an enemy when you hit them.

Overpower Damage is typically utilized by Barbarians, Druids, and Necromancers in Diablo 4. For example, the Barbarians have a skill called Bash that has a modifier where after critically striking four times against an enemy when using Bash, the next Core or Weapon Mastery Skill they use will trigger Overpower Damage

It is important to note not every ability you use can utilize Overpower Damage. Any ability that does a Damage over Time effect is considered a Passive Skill, or is a Channeled Skill, and cannot utilize Overpower Damage. If your character regularly uses any of these skills, Overpower Damage might not be the type of skill you want to try increasing with your character or attempt to boost using Gems.

Overpower Damage takes a good amount of setup to prepare, but for a character who properly utilizes it, they will be a troubling foe to take down in Diablo 4. We recommend reading through your abilities and picking out the ones that use Overpower Damage and finding the ones that guarantee your next attack will be Overpowered.