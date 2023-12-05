Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Unleashes the Abattoir of Zir & Increased Glyph EXP

Diablo 4’s patch 1.2.3 has arrived, and it brought a few new additions and some very welcome changes to the ARPG just in time for the holidays that will look to satisfy both casual and dedicated players and give the game some extra love before the start of its first holiday event.

This time around, we have a new endgame mode for the most dedicated players, further tweaks to enchanting, and some increases to Glyph EXP, along with the usual bug fixes and improvements.

The Abattoir of Zir Has Arrived

The first and most significant addition to this patch is the inclusion of the Abattoir of Zir, a new pinnacle endgame activity designed to give high-end players an extra challenge and more rewards to earn.

This activity will unlock after completing the Seasonal Journey, and players can find the entrance in Ked Bardu. To enter, craft a Bloodforged Sigil at the Occultist, and you’ll be able to enter the Abattoir of Zir and get to demon slaying.

In the Abattoir of Zir, you must defeat enough enemies in ten minutes to summon the boss(es) and slay them. Doing so will reward you with loads of Glyph EXP and items, and you’ll unlock the Tears of Blood Gylph, a powerful Glyph that sees your power increase significantly. This will be available until the end of Season of Blood.

Enchantment Previews Make Refining Your Gear a Little Easier

Enchanting is a vital way for players to refine their gear with affixes and stats they need to make their build work at intended, and this patch adds a helpful tool to make that process a little easier.

Enchanting will now have a view possible affixes option, showing you all the possible affixes that a piece of gear can have and making the process a little more player-friendly. Now, you’ll have an easier time making your build even stronger!

Glyph EXP Gets an Increase and Makes Nightmare Dungeons More Rewarding

Nightmare Dungeons, a key endgame activity, have gotten increased Glyph rewards in patch 1.2.3. Every tier from 30 to upwards has gotten increased Glyph EXP rewards, with the higher levels getting very sizable increases to encourage more players to take on this activity and address some player feedback on the task losing its luster in the later tiers.

The new rewards are listed below:

Tiers Glyph EXP Changes Tiers 1-17 No Changes By Tiers 30 66 to 79 By Tier 50 106 to 139 By Tier 75 156 to 239 Tier 100 206 to 339

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Along with these bigger additions, the patch also addresses several issues and bugs in Diablo 4 and makes some tweaks to the game to improve the expereince for players. This patch also comes with further support for NVIDIA Reflex technology, which players can enable via the in-game setting.

We have listed all of these additions and bug fixes in patch 1.2.3 below.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn’t announce the required pacts for Vampiric Powers.

Fixed an issue that made the Screen Reader malfunction on the Steam Deck.

Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the Mechanical Box wouldn’t respawn if the player was killed by the boss in the Bastion of Faith.

Fixed an issue in the Fallen Temple dungeon where the objective to destroy the Idol of the Fallen Temple could not be completed properly if the Idol was destroyed instantly.

Fixed an issue where the debuff effects in the Fallen Temple could be avoided when leaving and re-entering the Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where enemies from the Sole Survivor event could spawn behind locked doors in the Hallowed Ossuary, blocking event mastery completion.

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Dungeons wouldn’t properly reset after all revives were exhausted when playing local co-op.

Fixed an issue where enemies spawned by Animus-carrying monsters with the Summoner affix unexpectedly carried Animus.

Fixed an issue where bonus Elemental Damage affixes of Nightmare Dungeons scaled their damage too low or too high for their respective Tier.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where some attacks made by Echo of Lilith would not properly trigger if the player in the Party that started the encounter died.

Fixed an issue where the first Death from Above cast by Echo of Lilith had irregular timing and didn’t display an incoming projectile indicator.

Fixed an issue where Frostburn and Mother’s Embrace could drop as Sacred and not Ancestral from Tormented Echo of Varshan in World Tier IV.

Fixed an issue where Gems could still drop from some sources, such as Avarice’s chest or Whisper Caches, instead of Gem Fragments.

Fixed an issue where Rabies cast by Werewolf companions from the Of the Alpha legendary aspect could miss.

Fixed an issue where Druids could continuously run into a wall if Trample was used to move towards a nearby wall.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins would sometimes become invincible and run away if the player mounted or unmounted near them. (Treasure Goblins have had enough of your bullying, wanderer.)

Season of Blood

Fixed an issue where Blood Harvesters could quickly disappear after spawning.

Fixed an issue where the Norvaic enemy could spawn repeatedly in certain co-op situations.

Fixed an issue where Seeds of Hatred extracted by being Hatred’s Chosen did not count towards a Season Journey objective’s progress.

Fixed an issue that made Potent Blood dropped from a Blood Well inaccessible.

Fixed an issue where Duriel wouldn’t spawn when the player re-entered the boss arena after respawning.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where map overlays for Helltide and Blood Harvest wouldn’t display properly when entering a region covered by fog of war.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip displayed while hovering over certain items could blink periodically.

Fixed an issue where the text describing how to unlock Mounts was inaccurate for players who skipped the Campaign.

Fixed an issue where navigating to the Season Journey from a Seasonal Aspect wouldn’t open the correct chapter.

Navigating the Seasonal Stash with a controller will now be more consistent.

Miscellaneous