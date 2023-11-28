Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Campfire Chat: Date, Time, & How To Watch

Diablo 4 players are being treated to a new Campfire Chat this week that will go over several topics regarding the game and its upcoming patch, 1.2.3. This includes its first seasonal event, a new pinnacle endgame activity, and some changes coming to Diablo 4 in the near future.

To ensure you know where and when to watch the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat, we’ve put together this guide with all the details you need to know about the live stream.

When is the Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Campfire Chat?

Diablo 4’s Patch 1.2.3 Campfire Chat will air on November 30 at 11 AM PST and will be available to watch on the official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels.

The stream will be hosted by associate director of community Adam Fletcher, game director Joe Shely, and associate game director Joseph Piepiora. For those unable to watch or who prefer to read through all the details of the stream, there will be an article posted following the stream for anyone to read via the official Blizzard news website.

What to Expect from the Diablo November 4 30 Campfire Chat

This Campfire Chat will be centered around Diablo 4’s upcoming patch 1.2.3, including the new content coming in Season of Blood. This includes the Abattoir of Zir, a pinnacle endgame activity players can do after finishing the Seasonal Journey. This involves taking on enemies against a timer to eventually defeat a boss and move up a tier, with each being more challenging than before. This mode will also come with multiple new rewards, such as unique Glyphs for your Paragon Board.

The stream will also have details on the upcoming winter event, Midwinter Blight, which will be the game’s first seasonal event and come with new cosmetics and rewards to earn over the holidays, and a preview of some of the quality-of-life additions coming next year, likely along with Season 3. As always, the stream will conclude with a Q&A section where the developers will take questions from viewers.

If we are lucky, we might get a mention of the next season of Diablo 4 or some hints as to what it will entail, but that is more wishful thinking than anything. For now, we will need to wait and see what the team has in store for the game as we approach the end of the year.