Diablo 4: Should You Return For Season 2?

Diablo 4’s upcoming Season, the Season of Blood, is fast approaching, and with it comes a new questline, powers, and several changes and tweaks to the game mechanics. Since its release, Diablo 4 has had a bit of a turbulent time, with its current season, the Season of the Malignant, having a mixed reception following the major patch and certain decisions made by the developers.

Naturally, some players may have stepped away from the game, and some may be thinking about returning for the upcoming season, or you might be new to the game and want to jump in when the Season is released. So, you might wonder: Should you return or jump into Diablo 4 for Season 2? This guide aims to answer that question.

Is It Worth Returning for Season 2 of Diablo 4?

Image via Blizzard

Put simply, yes, we think it’s worth coming back to check out Season 2 of Diablo 4. But understandable, that might be a tall order from some players after the game’s recent troubles.

The upcoming season, titled Season of Blood, will have several new features for players to enjoy, including new powers players can obtain and use to help supercharge their builds. Additionally, there will be new and returning endgame bosses with more options for target farming, a new questline to play during the season, and a new battle pass and season journey.

More importantly, the season will come with several much-requested changes and tweaks to some game mechanics, namely the Renown rewards and various status effects. For Renown rewards, things like Paragon Points, Skill Points, Potion Charges, and Obol capacity upgrades will now carry over to the new season once earned on an eternal or seasonal character.

As for several status effects, such as Vulnerable, Overpower, and Critical Strike Damage, as well as elemental resistances, they will be getting needed fixes to make them more viable and work as intended, as it’s known they have basically been broken or not working correctly of a while.

However, with all that said, it’s not an easy ask for some players after the last few troubled months for the game.

What Is the Community Saying About Season 2 of Diablo 4?

Some members of the community have understandably been a bit sour on the game since the troubled launch of Season 1, Season of the Malignant, and at some of the decisions made by the developers, including major nerfs to every class. There has also been a lot of discussion about the games itemization issues and endgame content.

For a good chunk of the player base, there isn’t enough to do that feels meaningful as you enter the endgame, and from the season so far, some feel it has not added much to the overall expereince. Of course, just as many are excited or have kept playing the game, but like every live service game, you will always hear a ton of different opinions and thoughts on a games status, so maybe take them all with a pinch of salt.

However, it’s worth mentioning that Season of the Malignant was been in development in January, whereas going forward, seasons will be much more reactive to player feedback now the game is out in the world. We can already see that happening with some of the changes coming in Season of Blood. Because of that, there seem to be just as many players who have been or intend to return to playing with the new season.

With all that said, we feel it is always worth dipping into a live service game from time to time, especially one you have enjoyed, and seeing what is new, tweaked, or better than before, and while Diablo 4 has had a rough time, its still Diablo, and worth a look if you fancy jumping into the action once again.