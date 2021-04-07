Diablo II: Resurrected Technical Alpha details – start and end date, level cap, classes, and more

Diablo II: Resurrected will take the two-decade old RPG masterpiece and rework it for the modern age. Shiny new graphics and all manner of new effects will be a treat for the eyes.

The first technical alpha will be underway soon, and in this article we will tell you everything you need to know about it.

What platforms is it on?

The technical alpha will only be available on PC through the Battlenet app.

What are the start and end date?

Diablo 2 alpha begins on Friday, April 9th at the following times:

3pm BST

4pm CEST

11am EDT

7am PDT

The alpha ends on Monday, April 12th at the following times:

6pm BST

7pm CEST

1pm EDT

10am PDT

How do I get into the technical alpha?

You will need to visit the official website and register. Blizzard will be sending out invites over the coming days, and keep in mind that registering interest does not mean that you will definitely get into the alpha.

Does the technical alpha include multiplayer?

No. The technical alpha is singleplayer only, so sadly you won’t be able to play with your friends.

How much content will there be?

All of Act 1 and Act 2 will be playable, with three different classes the Amazon, the Barbarian, and the Sorceress. There is also no level cap, so you can just keep on getting more powerful.

Can I stream the technical alpha?

Yes, players can makes videos and stream the technical alpha if they wish. There are no restrictions on what you can show.

Does progress carry over into the full release?

No, your technical alpha progress will not carry forward into the final game, unfortunatley.