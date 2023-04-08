Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Spring Egg Bowl

From April 8 to April 29, 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley is hosting its Eggstravaganza event, a spring-themed celebration offers players the opportunity to collect colored eggs from the game’s various biomes and participate in new seasonable daily and weekly quests. These eggs can be used to craft a variety of event-exclusive recipes, with some materials available only during this limited time period. If you want to join the hunt for these colored eggs to cook the delicious Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s what you’ll need.

How to cook Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spring Egg Bowl is a new meal added in the Pride of the Valley update and requires ingredients exclusive to the Dreamlight Valley’s celebration of spring, the Eggstravaganza event. This dessert requires one each of the event’s three eggy ingredients along with two sweets that are available year round. To cook the Spring Egg Bowl you’ll need the following ingredients:

1x Egg-cellent Fruit

1x Wild Spring Egg

1x Spring V-EGG-etable

1x Cocoa Bean

1x Sugarcane

We’re not sure just how we managed to turn just three eggs into an entire bowl of them, but the Dreamlight Valley is a pretty magical place, so we suppose anything goes. Read on to learn where to find all the ingredients you’ll need to prepare this seasonal dessert.

Related: How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How and where to get the ingredients for Spring Egg Bowl

The Spring Egg Bowl is a five-star meal that is prepared using two special ingredients available during the Eggstravaganza event: Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Egg. You’ll also need an ingredient that requires these two eggs to grow, the Spring V-EGG-etable, and two more that can be easily gathered: Cocoa Bean and Sugarcane.

How to get the Egg-cellent Fruit ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

New bushes have appeared in the Valley during the Eggstravaganza event from which the Egg-cellent Fruit can be gathered. These special bushes will only be available from April 8 to April 29, 2023, so be sure to collect as many Egg-cellent Fruit as you’ll need before the event ends to craft its seasonal recipes. You can also receive Egg-cellent Fruit from WALL-E upon completing his daily and weekly quests.

How to get the Wild Spring Egg ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Wild Spring Eggs, you’ll need to keep an eye out for small blue eggs to be found scattered on the ground throughout each biome. These eggs will spawn and respawn in random locations during the event. You’ll also get some Wild Spring Eggs as a quest reward from doing WALL-E’s daily and weekly quests.

How to get the Spring V-EGG-etable ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spring V-EGG-etable cannot be found naturally in the wild and must be grown from V-EGG-etable Seeds, which require both Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs to craft. To obtain these seeds, collect one of each of the required ingredients and use them along with Dreamlight at your crafting station. Once you have the seeds, plant and water them to harvest a Spring V-EGG-etable.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley: Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etables – All locations and recipes

How to get the Cocoa Bean ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain Cocoa Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley, simply gather them from the Cocoa Trees found natively in the Sunlit Plateau biome. Each tree yields a minimum of three Cocoa Beans, which will regrow after 30-minutes have passed, making it easy to collect the necessary amount to prepare a Spring Egg Bowl.

How to get the Sugarcane ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sugarcane, on the other hand, is not a naturally occurring plant in any of the biomes and must be grown from seeds or purchased as a grown plant from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome. The Sugarcane Seeds are available for purchase from Goofy at a reasonable cost of 5 Star Coins. Additionally, Goofy may occasionally have grown Sugarcane for sale at just 29 Star Coins. With a little care and attention, planting the seeds will result in fresh Sugarcane in no time.