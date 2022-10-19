As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to make meals for yourself and the many residents of the valley. These meals are used to replenish your energy, can be given to residents to increase their Friendship Levels, and even be sold for a profit. One of the many recipes you can learn is the one for Red Fruit Pie. Similar to other pies in the game, this one is not very difficult to make but it is easy to mix it up with other recipes. This guide will show you how to make Red Fruit Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Red Fruit Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are needed to make the meal. Since Red Fruit Pie is a three-star dessert, it requires three ingredients to make it. Luckily, these ingredients aren’t very difficult to find and you only need to complete one task before you can obtain them all.

Before you can make Red Fruit Pie, you will first need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This can be done pretty early in the game by following Remy’s quest line. Just be sure to serve a good Ratatouille or Remy will never come back to the valley. Once you have Chez Remy unlocked, gather the following ingredients for the Red Fruit Pie:

A Fruit

Wheat

Butter

Wheat is one of the earliest ingredients you can get your hands on and can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. If unavailable, you can purchase Wheat Seeds and grow your own. The Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry as soon as the restaurant is unlocked. Since the recipe is versatile, you can use many different fruits to make it. Early on, you can easily get ahold of some Raspberries from the Peaceful Meadow or the Plaza to make the recipe. Don’t use Apples or you will end up with Apple Pie.