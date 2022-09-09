Toy Story content is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley this Fall

Disney announced new content based on Toy Story for Disney Dreamlight Valley during the Disney and Marvel games showcase at D23. The new content is called the Toy Story realm, and players can access the realm through a door with the face of one of the toy aliens from Toy Story. In the Toy Story realm, your player avatar will be in Andy’s room, where you meet Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Your player avatar will be the same size as Woody and Buzz, making Andy’s room a new world for you to explore. The Toy Story Realm arrives on all versions of the game this fall.

The new Toy Story realm comes with new cosmetics for players to collect, including new outfits based on Woody and Buzz, plus Buzz’s flight backpack. Woody and Buzz can travel with the player avatar outside the Toy Story realm and interact with the other characters in the village. The two characters can even play “pretend” by falling to the floor and acting like normal toys.

Have you seen the buzz coming out of the D23 Live Stream? We're excited to announce some BIG news about some small friends coming the Valley. Experience a sneak peek of the Toy Story Realm – coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in late Fall 2022!✨ pic.twitter.com/d93umsd3lR — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 9, 2022

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim adventure game where players can customize their own avatar, who lives in a village full of many different Disney characters. Players can interact with the Disney characters while completing quests around the town. Players can customize the village and their house in any way they want. You have to unlock some Disney characters to get them to live in your village. You can unlock characters like Elsa, Anna, Wall-E, Moana, Maui, and many more.

The game is only available via early access, which players gain if they buy a Founder’s Pack. Three Founder’s Packs are available to players — Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. All editions of the Founder’s Pack contain exclusive cosmetics and Moonstones, the in-game currency. The game is in early access and is still very vulnerable to glitches and bugs. Error 7 is one of the most notorious issues with the game, and the best way to avoid getting Error 7 is not to quit your game while the “Well Fed” buff is still active.