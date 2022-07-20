Do you have to wear Solstice armor in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event?

The Solstice of Heroes 2022 event is underway in Destiny 2. The summer celebration event will have you running through the latest activity, the Bonfire Bash, with a Fireteam of Guardians. Throughout the event, you will upgrade your seasonal armor, the Candescent set. However, if you want to participate in the event, do you have to wear the Solstice Candescent armor in Destiny 2?

Is the Solstice Candescent armor required?

We can confirm that wearing the Candescent armor is a requirement to participate in the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. You receive this armor by speaking with Eva in the Tower Courtyard, where she also hands you multiple quests to work on as you progress.

You earn several currencies during the Solstice of Heroes: Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling. The most basic of these currencies, Silver Leaves, go to you as you complete multiple activities, such as Vanguard Strikes, Crucible or Gambit matches, Patrols, or Public Events. You will only receive them while wearing your Solstice Candescent armor. You will not receive Silver Leaves if you do not wear this armor, which makes it challenging to earn the later currencies, namely Silver Ash and Kindling.

image via Bungie

You will receive more Candescent armor pieces as you complete Bonfire Bash activities alongside other Guardians you can use to improve your current sets. Eventually, the armor will receive a distinct glow as you add Kindling and apply Silver Ash to the Embers. If you choose to remove this armor for whatever reason while the Solstice of Heroes is happening, Silver Leaves will not drop for you.

The Solstice of Heroes 2022 event will end on August 9. You have until this date to complete all of the quests from Eva and earn the highest quality of Candescent armor available to your character.