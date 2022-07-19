How to get Kindling in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

Kindling in Destiny 2 will be a critical resource for you during the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. It’s the only way you can use any Silver Ash you acquire as you progress through the event, which is important as this currency is how you improve your Candescent armor. There’s a specific way you can find Kindling, which will be a process. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Kindling in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.

Where to find Kindling in Destiny 2

You can only receive Kindling during the event by completing Solstice Event Cards. These become available to you as you work your way through the Celebrating Solstice quest, which is the first quest Eva gives you after speaking with her in the Tower Courtyard. You need to find her if you want to start the event.

There are 24 Event Challenges for you to work through. All of the challenges give you Kindling, along with an Event Ticket, which is something you can use if you’ve upgraded your Event Card. It is not required to upgrade your Event Card to participate in the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event, but if you want to receive any of the exclusive cosmetic items featured in the rewards. It costs 1,000 Silver to purchase this upgrade.

You can preview all 24 Event Challenges before entering the Bonfire Bash. You will want to ensure you wear your Candescent armor throughout the event to earn Silver Leaves, which you need to bring before embarking on the Bonfire Bash. At the end of the activity, you will receive Silver Ash for your troubles, which you need to use to upgrade your Candescent armor only after you’ve unlocked it using Kindling.

The Solstice of Heroes 2022 event ends on August 9. You have until this date to complete all of the Event Challenges cards and earn enough Kindling to upgrade your Candescent armor.