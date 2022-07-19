How to get Silver Ash in Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2022

Silver Ash will be your significant currency to earn during Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. It’s the primary way you’ll be upgrading your Candescent Armor. It will come from a specific activity you play in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Silver Ash in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2022 event.

Where to find Silver Ash in Destiny 2

The only activity available where you can earn Silver Ash is the Bonfire Bash. In addition, it’s the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event. This activity unlocks after you speak with Eva in the Tower and work through the first steps of the Celebrating Solstice quest. You can find this activity by opening your director in the Tower and clicking on the icon at the top of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Silver Ash becomes available as long as you have Silver Leaves in your inventory and complete the Bonfire Bash. You will work in a Fireteam consisting of three players, similar to when you operate in Vanguard Strikes.

You will want to return to the Bonfire Bash activity often and work alongside your Guardians to earn the highest score. In the activity, you will be taking out Cabal elite characters, collecting their ammunition, and using it to fuel the Bonfire at the center of the map. Taken will often attempt to interfere, causing the Cabal to escape the map. You will need to deal with the Taken Interference devices to continue taking out Cabal and building stacks of Igniters. At the end of the activity, a Taken Heat-Drinker arrives.

The Silver Ash you earn will go into your inventory after you finish Bonfire Bash. This is the only way to upgrade your Candescent armor during the event. The Solstice of Heroes 2022 event ends on August 9.