Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Have Early Access?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the major follow-up to the massive remake done by Activision and Sledgehammer Games, going through the Modern Warfare series. The next major title to hit the series comes out on November 10, 2023, but many are wondering if this entry will have early access.

The previous Call of Duty games have had a staggered release window where they have an official release date, but there were ways for fans to jump into the game early. Here’s what you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Early Access, and how it all works.

I can confirm that there will be early access for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. If you have early access to the game before it launches, you’ll also receive early access for the game’s upcoming Open Beta, which will be available for multiplayer on PlayStation and then later on PC. You can grab early access if you grab the Standard Edition of the game or the Vault Edition.

For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Open Beta, the Early Access will occur on October 6 and 7 for PlayStation players, and then October 12 to 13 for the Crossover Beta. The two events’ open beta will occur from October 8 to October 10 for PlayStation players and then from October 14 to 16 for everyone. Now, leading up to the official release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, preordering the game unlocks the campaign a week early, becoming available on November 2, 2023, rather than November 10, 2023.

How to Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Early Access

The differences between the Standard and Vault version is getting the Nemesis Operator Pack, two weapon vaults, Black Cell Season One with 30 Additional Tier Skips, and PlayStation users get five additional Battle Pass Tier Skips, all for purchasing the Vault edition. The only requirement to get the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Early Access for the Campaign and Open Beta is to preorder the game. You can do this from any platform: PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Despite PlayStation players receiving early access for the Open Multiplayer Beta, the Campaign early access is universal for all users.