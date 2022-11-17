Does Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have bots? Answered

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a lot of new features, so it’s natural that you might have missed a few of the game’s newest additions with just how much additional content is included with Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 1 launch. In recent years, we have seen more battle royales incorporate bots and NPCs into their games, so many Warzone players are likely wondering if Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has bots? We have the answer for you right here.

Are there bots in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 does have bots, and they are in all of the modes that come with Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty is not the first to add bots to its battle royale experience, with Fortnite and PUBG players now quite accustomed to seeing some AI enemies during their games.

Naturally, there are some who will not like that answer, but in the grand scheme of the game, they are only one cog in the larger experience of Call of Duty’s new and improved battle royale, and if you choose it can be ignored completely.

Image via Call of Duty

Bots can only be found in Strongholds and Black Sites, another new addition to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. These are scattered across the map and require players to infiltrate and take out AI soldiers in order to earn loadout drops and better equipment and gear, whilst in the grander scheme of things, adding something different for players to experience. These bots also appear in the new DMZ mode, where they are a core part of the experience. This extraction style mode has players completing objectives that may involve infiltrating an enemy base, securing intel, as well as other types of missions, and will often have you dealing with both bots more frequently as you progress through the match.

Despite their inclusion, players are free to give them a miss if they would prefer to focus on other players but do so knowing they are missing out on gear and weapons that may prove to be incredibly helpful, especially in the late game. If anything else, they provide a little extra content that more casual players or fans may appreciate, and are just another in a long list of additions like new vehicles, Interrogations, and Strongholds that have been introduced into this new and improved Warzone experience.