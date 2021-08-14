Does Diablo II: Resurrected beta progress carry over into the full game?

Gamers are justifiably very protective over their progress. Maybe it’s a side effect of growing up with memory cards that could be stolen or lost, or perhaps you have had a save file be corrupted in your past. Whatever it is, losing progress in a game you have spent a lot of time in sucks. That being said, sometimes when a game is close to release and has a beta, they will allow you to bring that progress forward with you when the game comes out, so you don’t have to do things you did before in the beta. Will your progress in the Diablo II: Resurrected beta carry over into the full game?

Unfortunately, if you are playing Diablo II: Resurrected during its early access or open betas, your character’s progress will not be there when you get the full game. However, that being said, if you play the early access beta between August 13 and 16, you will have your progress carry over into the open beta between August 20 and 22. Unfortunately, no matter how far you level your character, they will be gone after that open beta.

It is a little disappointing to see that your hard work in the betas will not be there for you when Diablo II: Resurrected releases, but we can understand the decision. Blizzard wants players to have the full experience from the start at the same starting point. With this in mind, we recommend not spending too many hours on the game in the early tests to avoid burning yourself out on something you will need to do all over again in September.