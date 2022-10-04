Does Diablo 3 have cross-platform play? Answered

Diablo 3 remains a popular and much-loved entry to the dark fantasy epic, and even after 10 years, the game continues to be supported with new seasons that bring new items, modes, and much more. With Diablo 4 slated for a 2023 release, you may fancy jumping in or returning to the grind in one of the series’ best entries to hold you over. But you will likely be wondering, does Diablo 3 have crossplay? This guide has the answer, but probably not the one you want.

Does Diablo 3 have crossplay?

Unfortunately, Diablo 3 does not have cross-play capabilities, meaning that players will only be able to play with others on the same system as them. Given its age, it’s unlikely the game will receive crossplay and many players have already accepted that fact. Back in 2018, a Blizzard representative gave players some hope that crossplay could happen during a Business Insider interview, stating “it’s a question of when, not if.”

However, those dreams were quickly dashed by the developers, saying “while we love the idea of bringing our players together across platforms, we do not have any plans to implement cross-platform gameplay for Diablo at this time.” However, the game does support cross-gen play, meaning players across multiple generations, such as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S), would be able to play together.

Whilst this is sad news for Diablo 3 fans, Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 will have crossplay, meaning players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC will be able to play with each other regardless of their system. Additionally, Diablo 4 will have feature cross-progression, meaning that you can dive into the game on another platform and still use your character and pick up right where you left off.