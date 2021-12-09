Does Halo Infinite’s campaign have a Legendary ending?

Alongside skulls and an obsession with the number “7,” secret endings have long been a staple of the Halo series. Beating each game’s campaign on the nail-bitingly hard Legendary difficulty typically yields a hidden ending that expands upon the events of each campaign’s story, or offers a tease for the next Halo game. Halo Infinite is already missing a few of the series’ mainstay elements, such as a co-op campaign, Firefight, and Forge mode, so one might assume that other familiar elements, like a secret Legendary ending, might have been cut as well. Fortunately, that’s not the case.

Halo Infinite does have a Legendary ending, and you unlock it as you would in any other Halo game: Simply complete the game on the Legendary difficulty. However, this is much easier said than done. Playing on Legendary makes for quite the challenge, especially during the game’s various boss fights.

As for what the Legendary ending is, we’ll explain that here. Spoiler warning: Halo Infinite ending and Legendary ending details ahead.

Image via Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite’s post-credits scene reveals Atriox, who was believed to have died prior to Master Chief’s arrival on Zeta Halo, to be alive. He’s shown interacting with a terminal, which causes a group of Forerunner-built objects to start moving around. The Legendary ending plays out the exact same way, but this time the cutscene features a conversation between Atriox and an unknown entity. The conversation is rather cryptic, with references to containing a mysterious force known as “The Endless,” and mention of serving an entity called “The Criterion.” Atriox also expresses a desire to use a Halo ring to imprison a particular group, but it’s not known who he is referring to.

The conversation ends with Atriox stating that Offensive Bias has been deployed. Within Halo’s lore, Offensive Bias is a Forerunner AI who commanded a Forerunner fleet towards the end of the Forerunner-Flood war. It was created to counter Mendicant Bias, another Forerunner AI who had defected to the Flood. Offensive Bias led the Forerunners to victory, in large part due to its raw computing power, which allowed the AI to control numerous pieces of technology, including a whole Halo ring, simultaneously. The AI is also noted for its lethality.

If there’s one thing to take away from the Legendary ending, it’s that Offensive Bias is now seemingly working for Halo’s villains. Given the raw power demonstrated by the AI in the series’ lore, this will likely spell trouble for the Halo galaxy, but it should give Master Chief one incredibly formidable foe to take on in the future.