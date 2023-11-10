Does MW3 Have A New Warzone – Explained

Modern Warfare 3 brings Call of Duty fans plenty of new multiplayer content, including maps and zombie missions. However, you may be wondering if Modern Warfare 3 will also offer a new Warzone.

The difference between Call of Duty’s multiplayer mode and Warzone can be a bit murky if you’re not intimately familiar with the franchise. However, they are different, and just because Modern Warfare 3 features multiplayer doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to bring any new content to Warzone. Warzone is more of a separate play mode altogether than it is tied to any specific installment in the Call of Duty franchise, so let’s break down what that means now that Modern Warfare 3 is in the picture.

Do You Need Modern Warfare 3 to Play Warzone?

No, you don’t need to have Modern Warfare 3 to keep playing Warzone. If you enjoy playing Warzone, you might be wondering whether you’ll need to buy the latest Call of Duty game now that it’s here in order to access the game, but thankfully, you don’t need to pull out your wallet just yet.

Because Warzone is its own play mode within the Call of Duty franchise, you won’t need to have Modern Warfare 3 in order to play Warzone. In fact, Warzone is free to play and can be accessed regardless of how many CoD titles feature in your gaming library, but you get additional perks through playing the campaigns and other modes in the games.

Does Modern Warfare 3 Add Anything New to Warzone?

Right now, there are no major Modern Warfare 3 additions to Warzone. However, certain rewards that players earn by finishing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign can be used when playing Warzone, so there are perks to playing the newest installment straight away.

Additional Modern Warfare 3 assets will make their way to Warzone in December 2023 when Activision plans to officially launch Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3. We don’t have an exact date for this release just yet, but early December seems likely if previous installments are any indication. The biggest change we know of right now is the addition of a new map, Urzikstan, but we will likely see other assets from the game make their way into Warzone around this time as well.

If you’re wanting to join the fray with other players in Modern Warfare 3 with the game’s maps, mechanics, and assets, your best bet right now is to play multiplayer or Zombie modes. These multiplayer modes aren’t quite the same as Warzone but will give you the chance to enjoy the newest game while still playing online rather than in campaign mode. If you’re in Call of Duty strictly for the Warzone, you’ll be waiting just a bit longer before you see a major impact from the latest franchise release, but there are some updates in the pipeline.