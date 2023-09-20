Does Payday 3 Have Crossplay & Cross-Platform Progression?

Payday 3 is an incredibly intense first person shooter heist game. In it, players must band together for various robberies and steal as much loot as possible while working together across multiple roles. They’ll quickly fail if players don’t go in and hit the robbery as a team.

The game is available across multiple platforms, but the community has been around for decades, so there are core groups who want to ensure they can always play together. Developer Starbreeze Studios has done its best to ensure fans can play as they always have, especially when it comes to crossplay and cross-platform progression in a title where someone could easily crack up 100 hours played.

Does Payday 3 Have Crossplay

Image via Starbreeze Studios

Yes, Payday 3 has crossplay and supports it across every platform, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. This is a feature that players can toggle on and off, depending on if they only want to play with those on their preferred platform or if they just want to ensure they have a full party of players.

If players want to turn crossplay in Payday 3 on or off, they can do so in the gameplay settings in the main menu. It’s as easy as flicking a switch, but could make for a much smoother experience if players are only jumping into heists with those on similar hardware.

Does Payday 3 Have Cross-Platform Progression

Image via Starbreeze Studios

Yes, Payday 3 supports cross-platform progress, also known as cross-saving, across all available platforms. Starbreeze Studios has confirmed this on its Payday 3 FAQ page. This means that a player can do a few heists on Xbox, then move to their PC for a deeper session later on. That same player could also login on a PS5 and keep playing with their profile, adding experience, challenge progression, and all rewards earned to their account.

Payday 3 players will be required to create a Starbreeze account to use with Payday 3. Their progression will then be tied to that account. That’s how they’ll be able to continue earning XP, progressing challenges, and generally playing as the same profile regardless of what platform they’re playing on.

What Platforms is Payday 3 Available for

Image Via Xbox

Payday 3 is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. If a player wants to use the game across all three platforms, they’ll need to buy it three times. Any DLC purchased for the game will only be available on the platform it was purchased for.

This is a common issue many online games run into, but due to the nature of how the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Microsoft Store all function individually, there’s no way for developers to make a piece of DLC purchased for one store available on another. While this could change in the future, based on our experience with multiple games like Payday 3, players will need to think carefully about where they want to buy any DLC, so they make the most of it.