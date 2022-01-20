With platforms more willing to allow your progression to transfer between systems these days, cross-saves, or cross-progression, has easily become one of the more requested and expected features in video games that appear on multiple platforms. The ability to turn off the game on your Xbox and then pick it up again on your PC is just too convenient to let go of. With this in mind, does Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel have cross-saves?

Yes, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel does have cross-saves between all platforms. After you have completed the tutorial your first time playing, you will need to claim a unique user name. Make sure you do not claim another user name if you have already claimed one on another platform. On the main menu, bring up the submenu and scroll down to Data Transfer. You will need to link your Master Duel account with a Konami ID.

After your account has been linked, you can now open up the game on another platform and use the Data Transfer Tool to carry over any purchases and progress you made between platforms. This is not an automatic process, so you will need to use the Data Transfer Tool every time you swap platforms to ensure you don’t lose anything. While that may be a bit of a headache, we prefer that over not having a cross-save system at all.