Elden Ring: All Smithing Stone locations in Limgrave Tunnels

Limgrave Tunnels is the best location in which to farm Smithing Stones during the early game in Elden Ring. The entrance to Limgrave Tunnels is northeast of the Church of Elleh, at the northern tip of the large lake. Inside Limgrave Tunnels there are nine Smithing Stones in total: eight Smithing Stone (1), and one Somber Smithing Stone (1). Here are all their exact locations:

Where the miner is working on the left as you first enter Limgrave Tunnels.

Further along that first wooden platform is another miner working on a Smithing Stone location. This one is protected by a second miner.

At the far end of the short tunnel opposite Smithing Stone #2 is another miner working on another Smithing Stone.

In the remains in the dark chamber southwest of the first three Smithing Stones. This one is guarded by giant rats.

Follow the tunnel northeast of the first four Smithing Stones to reach an elevator. Jump off the elevator halfway down to reach the second floor of Limgrave Tunnels. The miner directly in front of you as you emerge from the tunnel leading from the elevator shaft is working on a Smithing Stone.

To the left of Smithing Stone #5, down the tunnel leading south, there’s a miner working on another Smithing Stone.

Activate the elevator at the far end of the tunnel in which you found Smithing Stone #6 then, halfway down, jump off it to the northwest in order to land on a ledge where there is a Somber Smithing Stone.

From the bottom of the elevator, turn right at the large wooden gate to find the next Smithing Stone.

