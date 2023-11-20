Every Age-Restricted Skin & Cosmetic Item In Fortnite

If there’s one thing that Fortnite has in spades, it’s the wide variety of iconic skins spanning multiple sub-cultures, celebrities, and games. However, there are skins and cosmetics that aren’t really rated for the younger crowd, and with the new age restriction, that leaves fewer options for those players.

Epic Games has introduced an age restriction for Fortnite skins and cosmetic items. It’s not really fun to play games with only half their content available, especially for casual gamers. As a way to help fellow gamers plot their next course, we’ve put together a list of skins and items that made it onto the restricted category.

Related: Fortnite OG Map Revealed: All Returning POIs & Landmarks

All Age-Restricted Skins and Cosmetic Items in Fortnite

Image via X (@iFireMonkey)

According to iFireMonkey’s on X, these are the skins and cosmetic items that will only be usable in experiences that are rated Teen VIA. In total, there are ninety-six skins that fall into this category. The following list shows all the banned skins and cosmetics in Fortnite as of November 2023:

Claire Redfield

Leon S. Kennedy

Chris Redfield

Lara Croft

Eddie Brock

Carnage

Venom

Black Widow (Snow)

Doctor Doom

Cable

Domino

Deadpool

Black Widow Outfit

The Batman Who Laughs

Deathstroke Zero

Rebirth Harley Quinn

Marsha

Slurp Bandolette

Icebound Midas

The Devourer

Driftwalker

Predator

Midas Rex

Cyclo

Midas

Oro

The Visitor

Raptor

Antonia

Nolan Chance

Terminator

Purradise Meowscles

Koi Agent Chigusa

Koi Striker Envoy

Keleritas

Shady Zadie

Image via X (@iFireMonkey)

Lennox Rose

Gunnar

Kiara K.O.

Nathan Drake

Myna

Putrid Polarity

The Bitey Volt

Haunted Hunter

Jolterror

Boo-Lastoff

Horrorsonic

Wanderlost

Extinguished Firebrand

They’re Back-Lash

Doom Dancer

Rick Grimes

Mike Lowrey

Grave Feather

Marigold

Xenomorph

Snake Eyes

Reese

Mincemeat

Cloud Striker

Grimoire

Corrupted Insight

Derby Dynamo

Summer Fable

Scuba Jonesy

TnTina

Agent Peely

Meowscles

Peely Bone

Hemlock

Teef

Big Mouth

Image via X (@iFireMonkey)

Stoneheart

Ragsy

Chief Hopper

Wilde

Nitehare

Sgt. Winter

Rook

Bogstick

Paxton Price

Lumi Jellie

Undying Sorrow

Sinister Glare

Nia

The Order

Nalia

Reina

Curdle Scream Leader

Dizzie

Scrapknight Jules

Megumi

Chigusa

Lovely

Tess

Headlock

Splatterella

Hugo

Yellowjacket

Redux

Zina

Tek

Jade Racer

Zadie

Metal Mouth

Jellie

Flatfoot

Artica

Image via X (@iFireMonkey)

Depth Dealer

Wake Rider

Wavebreaker

Burial Threat

Sinister Striker

Midfield Monstrosity

Souless Sweeper

Crypt Crosser

Fatal Finisher

Wrangler

Rustler

Turk vs Riptide

Brite Blaster

Bravo Leader

Demogorgon

Biz

Doublecross

Bandolette

Chaos Explorer

Swamp Knight

Fox Fire

Wild Gunner

Envoy

Clash

Why Are Fortnite Skins Age-Restricted?

Image via Fortnite X

As we all know, Fortnite is a very accessible game played all over the world by many different people of all ages. For the younger audience, there are many violent cosmetics and skins that can be offensive to certain demographics, and Epic Games is clearly aiming to make their game a safer space for all players. This is why they have placed certain skins into the age-restricted category. Taking measures like this is always tricky, so it’s important to remember who is playing alongside us. Hopefully, this will open the door to more creative skins in the future that can avoid these restrictions.