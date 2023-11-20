Every Age-Restricted Skin & Cosmetic Item In Fortnite
Epic Games has opted to age-restrict a host of skins in Fortnite for its blockbuster battle royale. Here’s the list of unlucky suspects.
If there’s one thing that Fortnite has in spades, it’s the wide variety of iconic skins spanning multiple sub-cultures, celebrities, and games. However, there are skins and cosmetics that aren’t really rated for the younger crowd, and with the new age restriction, that leaves fewer options for those players.
Epic Games has introduced an age restriction for Fortnite skins and cosmetic items. It’s not really fun to play games with only half their content available, especially for casual gamers. As a way to help fellow gamers plot their next course, we’ve put together a list of skins and items that made it onto the restricted category.
All Age-Restricted Skins and Cosmetic Items in Fortnite
According to iFireMonkey’s on X, these are the skins and cosmetic items that will only be usable in experiences that are rated Teen VIA. In total, there are ninety-six skins that fall into this category. The following list shows all the banned skins and cosmetics in Fortnite as of November 2023:
- Claire Redfield
- Leon S. Kennedy
- Chris Redfield
- Lara Croft
- Eddie Brock
- Carnage
- Venom
- Black Widow (Snow)
- Doctor Doom
- Cable
- Domino
- Deadpool
- Black Widow Outfit
- The Batman Who Laughs
- Deathstroke Zero
- Rebirth Harley Quinn
- Marsha
- Slurp Bandolette
- Icebound Midas
- The Devourer
- Driftwalker
- Predator
- Midas Rex
- Cyclo
- Midas
- Oro
- The Visitor
- Raptor
- Antonia
- Nolan Chance
- Terminator
- Purradise Meowscles
- Koi Agent Chigusa
- Koi Striker Envoy
- Keleritas
- Shady Zadie
- Lennox Rose
- Gunnar
- Kiara K.O.
- Nathan Drake
- Myna
- Putrid Polarity
- The Bitey Volt
- Haunted Hunter
- Jolterror
- Boo-Lastoff
- Horrorsonic
- Wanderlost
- Extinguished Firebrand
- They’re Back-Lash
- Doom Dancer
- Rick Grimes
- Mike Lowrey
- Grave Feather
- Marigold
- Xenomorph
- Snake Eyes
- Reese
- Mincemeat
- Cloud Striker
- Grimoire
- Corrupted Insight
- Derby Dynamo
- Summer Fable
- Scuba Jonesy
- TnTina
- Agent Peely
- Meowscles
- Peely Bone
- Hemlock
- Teef
- Big Mouth
- Stoneheart
- Ragsy
- Chief Hopper
- Wilde
- Nitehare
- Sgt. Winter
- Rook
- Bogstick
- Paxton Price
- Lumi Jellie
- Undying Sorrow
- Sinister Glare
- Nia
- The Order
- Nalia
- Reina
- Curdle Scream Leader
- Dizzie
- Scrapknight Jules
- Megumi
- Chigusa
- Lovely
- Tess
- Headlock
- Splatterella
- Hugo
- Yellowjacket
- Redux
- Zina
- Tek
- Jade Racer
- Zadie
- Metal Mouth
- Jellie
- Flatfoot
- Artica
- Depth Dealer
- Wake Rider
- Wavebreaker
- Burial Threat
- Sinister Striker
- Midfield Monstrosity
- Souless Sweeper
- Crypt Crosser
- Fatal Finisher
- Wrangler
- Rustler
- Turk vs Riptide
- Brite Blaster
- Bravo Leader
- Demogorgon
- Biz
- Doublecross
- Bandolette
- Chaos Explorer
- Swamp Knight
- Fox Fire
- Wild Gunner
- Envoy
- Clash
Why Are Fortnite Skins Age-Restricted?
As we all know, Fortnite is a very accessible game played all over the world by many different people of all ages. For the younger audience, there are many violent cosmetics and skins that can be offensive to certain demographics, and Epic Games is clearly aiming to make their game a safer space for all players. This is why they have placed certain skins into the age-restricted category. Taking measures like this is always tricky, so it’s important to remember who is playing alongside us. Hopefully, this will open the door to more creative skins in the future that can avoid these restrictions.