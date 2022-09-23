Every gun’s level cap in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta
Use a weapon that offers several unlockable attachments.
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta may hold plenty of maps and modes, but there are a few limitations to the progression system. In addition to its overall level cap being at 30, every weapon featured in the beta has their own, rather low level cap, too. This will ultimately affect your weapon of choice, as some cannot be upgraded like others. To make sure you have the strongest arsenal possible, here is every weapon’s max level in the MW2 beta.
Max level for every gun in the MW2 beta
The beta bears just 10 weapons that can be leveled up. In result, these select few are the only guns that can be used to unlock and equip attachments from the Gunsmith. So, the more levels a gun can progress, the more attachments and upgrades you can expect to earn from them. As this is a beta, it is likely these levels will change once the full Multiplayer releases this October. You can find every gun’s level cap below, organized by weapon class.
Assault rifles
- Kastov-74u: Level 1
- Lachman-556: Level 20
- M16: Level 16
- M4: Level 20
- TAQ-56: Level 1
Battle rifles
- FTAC Recon: Level 23
- Lachman-762: Level 19
Launchers
- JOKR: Level 1
- Pila: Level 1
LMGs
- 556 Icarus: Level 16
- Rapp H: Level 18
- Sakin MG38: Level 1
Marksman rifles
- LM-S: Level 13
- Lockwood MK2: Level 1
Pistols
- X12: Level 1
- X13 Auto: Level 1
Shotguns
- Expedite 12: Level 1
SMGs
- Fennec 45: Level 1
- FSS Hurricane: Level 15
- Lachmann Sub: Level 20
Sniper rifles
- Signal 50: Level 1
Although some max levels are higher than others, there are a few low level guns that stand out amongst the rest. For instance, the FSS Hurricane can deal the most damage of all SMGs and has some of the best attachments in the game. It even helps unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot optic for it and several other weapons. While you progress with these guns, be sure to check your overall rank, too. Its own rewards include plenty of Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and Lethals that can be applied to loadouts.