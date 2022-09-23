Every gun’s level cap in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta may hold plenty of maps and modes, but there are a few limitations to the progression system. In addition to its overall level cap being at 30, every weapon featured in the beta has their own, rather low level cap, too. This will ultimately affect your weapon of choice, as some cannot be upgraded like others. To make sure you have the strongest arsenal possible, here is every weapon’s max level in the MW2 beta.

Max level for every gun in the MW2 beta

The beta bears just 10 weapons that can be leveled up. In result, these select few are the only guns that can be used to unlock and equip attachments from the Gunsmith. So, the more levels a gun can progress, the more attachments and upgrades you can expect to earn from them. As this is a beta, it is likely these levels will change once the full Multiplayer releases this October. You can find every gun’s level cap below, organized by weapon class.

Assault rifles

Kastov-74u : Level 1

: Level 1 Lachman-556 : Level 20

: Level 20 M16: Level 16

Level 16 M4 : Level 20

: Level 20 TAQ-56: Level 1

Battle rifles

FTAC Recon : Level 23

: Level 23 Lachman-762: Level 19

Launchers

JOKR : Level 1

: Level 1 Pila: Level 1

LMGs

556 Icarus : Level 16

: Level 16 Rapp H : Level 18

: Level 18 Sakin MG38: Level 1

Marksman rifles

LM-S : Level 13

: Level 13 Lockwood MK2: Level 1

Pistols

X12 : Level 1

: Level 1 X13 Auto: Level 1

Shotguns

Expedite 12: Level 1

SMGs

Fennec 45 : Level 1

: Level 1 FSS Hurricane : Level 15

: Level 15 Lachmann Sub: Level 20

Sniper rifles

Signal 50: Level 1

Although some max levels are higher than others, there are a few low level guns that stand out amongst the rest. For instance, the FSS Hurricane can deal the most damage of all SMGs and has some of the best attachments in the game. It even helps unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot optic for it and several other weapons. While you progress with these guns, be sure to check your overall rank, too. Its own rewards include plenty of Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and Lethals that can be applied to loadouts.