Every Legendary Mei skin in Overwatch 2

Mei is one of those characters that either stir feelings of love or deep hatred. Both useful and a nuisance to either team, depending on the Mei player themselves, Mei is a tricky hero to play synergetically with your team. Mei requires an experienced hand to perfect and use in the most annoying ways toward your enemies, and the only real way to do this is to look good at the same time. Mei has a lot of great skins, and this guide will detail all of Mei’s Legendary skins in Overwatch 2.

Rescue Mei (purchase with Legacy Credits)

Screeshot by Gamepur

This skin is bright and very clear in its purpose. Designed to present Mei as a character to rely on in times of trouble, the Rescue Mei skin is a classic option.

Firefighter (purchase with Legacy Credits)

Screeshot by Gamepur

A recolor of the Rescue Mei skin, this option offers a gentler color palette for the eyes, though that’s not usually the way to play Mei. It’s important to freeze the bright colors on your enemy’s retinas while you freeze them in place at the same time.

Yeti Hunter (purchase with Legacy Credits)

Screeshot by Gamepur

This skin is the one you’ll find being worn during the Winter Wonderland events, and you’ll also find it on Mei players who like to relive their days hunting the poor Yeti down, instead using you as target practice.

Abominable (purchase with Legacy Credits)

Screeshot by Gamepur

A color variation of the Yeti Hunter skin, this skin adds a little bit of pink to the skin, because who doesn’t want to look cute when hunting a Yeti?

Ecopoint: Antarctica (purchase with Legacy Credits)

Screeshot by Gamepur

When venturing out into the cold it’s important to be dressed appropriately. It’s also important to look your best when you’re using your Ice Wall to stop several different Ultimates.

Jiangshi (Halloween Terror Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

Mei’s own unique Halloween Terror skin makes her look both adorable and somewhat ominous at the same time, it has a lot of small details that are unique to Mei.

Mei-rry (Winter Wonderland Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

What’s a cold-gun-wielding character without a real winter-themed outfit? This might be simple in design, but it’s certainly a classic.

Penguin (Winter Wonderland Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

There’s not much to say about this other than the best part of it, is Snowball is a penguin too.

Luna (Lunar New Year Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

Featuring bright reds and golds, as well as some lovely flared pants, Mei’s Luna skin is definitely an appropriate outfit for the Lunar New Year event.

Chang’e (Lunar New Year Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

A variation on the Luna skin, the Chang’e skin changes the bright red and gold to a softer pallet of purple, gold, and green while keeping those pants and her distinct hairstyle.

Sprinkles (Summer Games Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

Mei isn’t exactly a character you’d link to the warmth of summer, but this skin definitely pulls it off. Looking like she walked straight out of a ‘50s ice cream parlor, it certainly changes Mei’s whole look.

Pajamei (Archives Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

While Mei’s cinematic might be sad, at least a good skin came out of it. What’s not to love about freezing people solid in your pajamas?

Beekeeper (Anniversary Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

This skin is definitely one of those skins that you wouldn’t expect Mei to “bee” wearing, but it does its job well.

Honeydew (Anniversary Event)

Screeshot by Gamepur

Once again changing the whole vibe of Mei from cold-gun-wielding menace to slightly cuter cold-gun-wielding menace, this skin has bright colors and uncharacteristically short pants.